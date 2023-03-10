Folk Musicians From Across New England Gather At Club Passim To Support Music Therapy For Cancer Patients

Wall of Grass, the interactive folk-music collective featuring musicians from across New England, are raising funds for music therapy at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. The group will hold a benefit concert at Club Passim in Harvard Square on Saturday, March 18 at 1:00 PM. The show will be a truly interactive experience with members handing out songbooks and inviting audience members to sing, dance and clap along with the band. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

The Wall of Grass lineup will feature Sal Baglio, Marty Ballou, Bruce Bears, Kathy Burkly, Susan Cattaneo, Dinty Child, Chris Cote, Catharine David, Jerome Deupree, Joe Donnelly, Allen Estes, Peter Hoffman, Stu Kimball, Sandy Martin, Chuck McDermott, Chris Pahud, Linda Picceri, Denis Semprebon, Glenn Shambroom, Michelle Tanguay, Jamie Walke all performing together throughout Passim. There are so many members the group doesn't fit on the stage, opting instead to perform in a circle in the center of the legendary music listening room. They gather once a year for a benefit concert to support a worthy cause.

This year, the band will be supporting Expressive Arts Therapy at the Zakim Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Center. Several of the members of Wall of Grass are cancer survivors and all of them know and love someone who has been touched by the disease. Expressive Arts Therapy uses music, painting, writing, and other visual media to decrease feelings of isolation and enhance quality of life for cancer patients. Dana-Farber offers individual and group music therapy classes as well as access to a creative arts studio and mobile art carts for patients who cannot leave their rooms.

The Wall of Grass folk collective will perform live at Club Passim Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 1:00 PM. Doors will open at 12:00 PM. Tickets ($20) are on sale now at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

Patrons and staff must wear masks at Passim unless actively eating or drinking. These policies are subject to change. For updates please visit passim.org.

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of its predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and International Artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.