Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Presents JOAN BAEZ: A LIFE OF MUSIC, ART, AND ACTIVISM

The creative genius and passionate determination of one of America's musical icons comes to life inside the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame with Joan Baez: A Life of Music, Art, and Activism.

The exhibit, curated by Museum Collective, will feature handwritten lyrics, rarely seen personal photos, original artwork and famous instruments that defined Baez's award-winning career. The new exhibit opens inside the Boch Center Wang Theatre, March 6, 2025. Tours of Joan Baez: A Life of Music, Art, and Activism and all of the Hall of Fame's exhibits can be booked at FARHOF.org.

“The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is the perfect place to honor Joan's impact on music and American history. Her career started on the stage of Club 47 and others around Boston and Cambridge, and she was in the Hall of Fame's inaugural class of inductees,” said Casey Soward, President and CEO of the Boch Center. “We continue to celebrate her legacy, educating a new generation about the incredible life the iconic singer has led.”

Joan Baez: A Life of Music, Art, and Activism showcases a variety of items from the life and artistry of Joan Baez. As a singer/songwriter, Baez occupies a singular space in history, but her body of work extends into many facets of creativity, including poetry and visual art. Her ability to speak truth to power in the fight for social justice has been guided by the principle of nonviolence, and her fearlessness makes her an enduring influence on artists and freedom fighters around the world.

After appearing unannounced at the 1959 Newport Folk Festival, Joan Baez established her place as a pivotal part of the 1960s Folk Revival. She appeared numerous times at the iconic Club 47 (now Club Passim) in Cambridge, MA, performed at Woodstock in 1969, and introduced Bob Dylan to the world by inviting him to open her concerts. A voice of hope, Baez stood alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., at the March on Washington, was arrested for protesting America's involvement in Vietnam, and has continually been a voice for peace and equality for all.

In addition to her musical career, Baez is a painter, author, and poet who, for over six decades, has shared her message of peace through her art and continues to influence artists/activists to use their platforms to build bridges between communities for a more peaceful society. This exhibition celebrates all her artistic endeavors and extends Joan Baez's invitation to the world to continue sharing her message of peace, equality, and social justice.

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is a cultural and education initiative of the Boch Center located inside the Wang Theatre at 270 Tremont St. Boston, Massachusetts. Curated by the Museum Collective, the Hall of Fame is geared to music lovers of all ages, providing educational offerings that ensure legacies are honored and new musical traditions are nurtured for generations to come. These genres of music have historically provided an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds, and from every corner of the United States to express their joys, sorrows, and experiences.

Recent and current exhibits include the All Seeing Eye: Blue Note Records Through the Lens of Francis Wolff; Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon; Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots Music; Arlo Guthrie: Native Son; Life in Six Strings; Don't Think Twice: The Daniel Kramer Photographs of Bob Dylan, 1964-65; Boston: A Music Town; The Wang Theatre: A Century of Great Music; historic artifacts from David Bieber Archives and the Cultural Heroes sculptures on loan from Alan LeQuire Galleries in Nashville, TN.

For updates, information about tours and upcoming events and exhibits visit www.FARHOF.org.

