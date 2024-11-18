Fleetwood Mac Little Lies, Ryan Montbleau, And Anthony Geraci Announced At The Spire Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts has announced three new shows. Boston tribute band Little Lies will play their favorite Fleetwood Mac songs on January 17 and singer-songwriter Ryan Montbleau will perform on January 24. Grammy Award nominee Anthony Geraci returns with his band The Boston Blues All-Stars on March 8. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, November 23, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

Little Lies is a high-energy, authentic tribute band dedicated to bringing the timeless music of Fleetwood Mac to life. With a passion for preserving the iconic sound of one of rock’s most beloved bands, Little Lies takes audiences on a journey through Fleetwood Mac’s legendary catalog, faithfully recreating their greatest hits with precision, power, and heart. Formed by a group of talented musicians from MA who share a deep love for Fleetwood Mac’s music, Little Lies delivers an immersive experience that captures the essence of the band's distinctive style.

A relentless road warrior and masterful wordsmith, Ryan Montbleau has spent the better part of thirty years cultivating a devoted audience on the strength of his ecstatic live shows and exhilarating sonic versatility. He’s collaborated with artists as diverse as Trombone Shorty, Galactic, Steel Pulse, Tall Heights, Martin Sexton, Anders Osborne, and George Porter, Jr; shared bills with the likes of Tedeschi Trucks Band, Ani DiFranco, Todd Snider, The Wood Brothers, Rodrigo y Gabriela, and Mavis Staples; and racked up more than 150 million streams on Spotify alone.

Pianist, Hammond organist and composer Anthony Geraci was born in New Haven, CT in 1954. His critically-acclaimed 2015 release, Fifty Shades of Blue earned multiple Blues Music Award nominations from the Blues Foundation in Memphis. In 2019, Why Did You Have To Go received nominations by the Blues Foundation Blues Music Awards for Album of the Year, Traditional Album of the Year, Song of the Year for "Angelina, Angelina", as well as individual nominations. The Boston Blues All-Stars are made up of Barrett Anderson on guitar and vocals, Paul Loranger on bass, and Kurt Kalker on drums.

Upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Chelsea Berry on November 21, Caitlin Canty on November 22, Steve Sweeney on November 23, Troy Ramey on November 24, Michael Sweet Band on November 29, James Montgomery on November 30, The Shady Roosters on December 1, Cara Brindisi Concert and Podcast with guest Brian Calhoon on December 5, Harvest and Rust on December 7, Jenna Nicholls on December 12, Storm Large on December 13, Delta Generators on December 14, and Lúnasa on December 15.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, November 23, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

