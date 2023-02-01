Firehouse Center Announces Teen Intensive Vacation Program

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 01, 2023  

This February, the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport will launch its first ever Teen Intensive Vacation Program. The program will run 9am to 4pm during the Massachusetts school vacation week and will culminate in final performances of Disney's High School Musical. The Firehouse is a fun, professional, all inclusive regional theatre where teens will have the opportunity to explore the arts in a hands-on way.

During this week, each individual will have the opportunity to explore improvisation, theatre games, and delve into an intense, week-long rehearsal process for Disney's High School Musical. They will be educated in music, acting, and dance all while working towards three final performances February 24th through 26th.

Firehouse Education Coordinator and Vacation Program Director, Megan Blouin-Little says, "High School Musical was one of the first theatrical experiences I ever had and I can't wait to share this show with these students." Adding, "It is sure to be a super fun experience filled with high energy rehearsals, theatre games, set painting, and forming friendships with other local teens that share a passion for theatre"

High School Musical shot to popularity in 2006 as a Disney Channel Original Movies. Launching the careers of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, it has since spawned multiple sequels AND a streaming series on Disney+. High School Musical follows Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High as they deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities.

It's the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes find their cliques, recount their vacations, and look forward to the new year. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical that is being led by Ms. Darbus. Although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," Troy and Gabriella's alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

Bianca Pietro, who choreographed last Spring's production You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown with the Firehouse is excited to be returning in the choreographer role for this new program. "I am looking forward to bringing teens together to enhance their theatre knowledge, technique, and skills - especially related to dancing!" Pietro says.



