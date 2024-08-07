Fiesta en la Plaza Returns to Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month in the City of Boston

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fiesta en la Plaza will return to City Hall Plaza this September to offer a diverse lineup of free, festive cultural events as part of the City of Boston's celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, announced Ágora Cultural Architects.

This second edition of Fiesta en la Plaza will showcase the rich diversity of our Latin American communities in Boston. Talented artists from various Latin American countries, who now call Boston home, will share their cultural roots through a variety of music, dance, and Afro-Latin films, explained Elsa Mosquera, co-leader of the event's curator and producer, Ágora Cultural Architects.

"We are happy to welcome Fiesta en la Plaza to City Hall for the second year in a row and to join in celebration with our Latin American communities. Each artist and each event is an opportunity to continue learning about the cultural diversity of our City while having a great time. Estamos listos para bailar y celebrar con todos!" said Kara Elliott-Ortega, Chief of Arts and Culture for the City of Boston.

The Fiesta will begin on Sunday, September 15, featuring Puerto Rican virtuoso cuatrista and singer Fabiola Méndez and her trio, award-winning saxophonist Edmar Colón with Alain Mallet, and the band of creative Colombian artist Manuela Sánchez Goubert. The audience will be able to dance to different rhythms accompanied by the MetaMovements dance group.

Fiesta en la Plaza activities will continue on September 19 at the Civic Pavilion, with film presentations inspired by the Afro-Latin theme and a dialogue between Afro-Latin artists from the City, hosted by cultural journalist Cristela Guerra. Fiesta en la Plaza will close on September 27 at the Civic Pavilion with the fiery Cuban salsa, this time led by the Clave & Blues Band. The audience will be able to learn new dance steps alongside the renowned dancers of El Bonche in Boston.

This program is funded by the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture (MOAC). "We thank the MOAC for providing meeting spaces to admire the multiple artistic expressions representing Latin American cultures. We are honored to bring to our neighbors in Boston the cultural beauty that distinguishes our people," said Mosquera, who, through Ágora Cultural Árchitects, develops initiatives to make Latin American arts visible.

You can register to participate in Fiesta en la Plaza's programming at culturalagora.com/fiesta-en-la-plaza and stay informed through Ágora's social networks.

