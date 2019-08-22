FPAC Announces Season of World Premiers, Franklin Favorites, and Broadway Stars

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) is announcing its 29th Season. The theater company based out of THE BLACK BOX will present a year of world premiers, Franklin favorites, and Broadway stars.

The season opens with Yasmina Reza's award winning comedy Art. Serge has bought a modern painting for a huge sum of money. Marc hates it and cannot believe that a friend of his could possibly want such a work. Yvan attempts, unsuccessfully, to placate both sides. If your friendship is based on tacit mutual agreement, what happens when one person does something completely different and unexpected? Art directed by Nick Paone runs September 20-22 at THE BLACK BOX.

Save the date for FPAC's annual Gala hosted by Broadway's Michael James Scott on Saturday, October 12 at THE BLACK BOX. This year, the company celebrates WISHES starring the Genie himself from Broadway's Aladdin. FPAC's annual, signature gala event marks their sixth season at THE BLACK BOX, FPAC's home and performance venue. The night will feature inspired cuisine, exciting live and silent auctions, fabulous entertainment, and dancing.

FPAC presents Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, choreographed by Broadway's Clay Thomson (King Kong, Newsies, Matilda) October 19, 20, and 25-27. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world. Audiences will be treated to Broadway choreography in the suburbs.

Experience all the festive magic and colorful splendor of The Nutcracker as FPAC stages its cherished annual production of the holiday classic with live orchestra, special guest artists, and more than 100 area dancers December 7 and 8 at the Franklin High School Auditorium. The Nutcracker remains a highly anticipated and treasured part of the FPAC season - a popular holiday tradition for more than 20 years. The world-famous ballet, set to Tchaikovsky's beloved score, delights the imaginations of audiences young and old with a professional production at a reasonable price. Fall under Drosselmeyer's dreamy spell and join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on a journey full of surprises and wonder.

The holidays are jolly and bright as 'Tis the Season! returns to entertain FPAC audiences with great merriment, fanfare, and fun. An original large cast musical first presented by FPAC in 1995, 'Tis is an upbeat, jazzy extravaganza featuring members of the Kenny Hadley Big Band, with contemporary arrangements of favorite holiday classics in musical styles ranging from R&B, gospel, and Motown to rock, pop, and Broadway. Celebrate the season with FPAC December 14 and 15 at the Franklin High School Auditorium.

FPAC is presenting the world premiere of Christopher Rice's The Tappy Christmas Special LIVE!. Based off of Rice's viral #TAPPY video series, this Christmas spectacular will feature Rice, other special Broadway surprise guests, and FPAC favorites all on one stage. Christopher Rice joined the FPAC family last season when he headlined the sold-out run of Disney's Newsies as Jack Kelly. Currently appearing in Pretty Woman on Broadway, Rice's other credits include The Book of Mormon on Broadway, the national tours of West Side Story, White Christmas, and more. The viral tap dance video series #TAPPY has been seen by over 3 million people worldwide. Local audiences will have the chance to be part of the live studio audience at THE BLACK BOX December 20-22.

On January 24-26, the classic comedy Tartuffe comes to THE BLACK BOX. So virtuous is Tartuffe that every form of pleasure is an abomination to him. Orgon, a rich merchant, is completely duped by the ruse and watches approvingly as the cunning Tartuffe "reforms" his whole family. So besotted is the merchant that he even plans to give Tartuffe his fortune, his house, and finally his daughter. Orgon's wife finally exposes Tartuffe for the rogue he is -- and her husband for being a gullible fool. By the time Orgon sees the light, only the courts can insure justice. This clever adaptation of Moliere's comedy is a must-see at THE BLACK BOX.

THE BLACK BOX turns pink March 13-15 and 20-22 as Legally Blonde the Musical takes the stage. A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and featuring Jerry Mitchell's original Broadway choreography, this musical is so much fun, it shouldn't be legal.

FPAC's season will close June 5-7 with Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods at THE BLACK BOX. James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

For tickets and more information, visit www.FPAConline.com or call 508-528-3370. THE BLACK BOX is located at 15 W. Central St. in Franklin, MA.





