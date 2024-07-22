FESTIVAL OF LAUGHS Heads To Boston In October 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The highly-anticipated Festival of Laughs Tour is coming to Boch Center Wang Theatre on October 11. Featuring a diverse range of comedians, including Sommore (Netflix's "Queen Chandelier"), Lavell Crawford (“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”), Tony Roberts (BET's "Comic View") and Tony Rock (“Think Like A Man”), the all-star lineup offers something for everyone to enjoy. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at BochCenter.org.

The Festival of Laughs: Boston is produced by Post Road Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of North American Entertainment Group, Inc., one of the leading independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States.

ABOUT THE LINEUP:

SOMMORE, the award-winning comedienne of "Chandelier Status," has had a successful career spanning over 20 years. A trailblazer for women in comedy, Sommore has appeared in hit films like "Soul Plane," "Something New," and "Friday After Next." Her television credits include shows like "The Parkers" and "The Hughley's." She has also been a guest on popular shows like "The Oprah Winfrey Show," "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "The View," and "Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher." Recently, her latest comedy special, "Queen Chandelier," premiered on Netflix. For more info, visit sommore.com. (Follow on Facebook: @QueenSommore, Twitter: @sommoresofunny, Instagram: @sommore)

LAVELL CRAWFORD, a critically acclaimed comedian and actor, is known for his stand-up comedy as well as his notable acting career. He gained fame for his role as Huell Babineaux in the series "Breaking Bad" and its spin-off "Better Call Saul." Crawford has appeared in films like "The Ridiculous 6," "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates," "American Ultra," and "On the Count of Three." He has released five stand-up specials, including the highly praised "The Comedy Vaccine," which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. His latest comedy special, "Lavell Crawford: Thee Lavell Crawford," premiered on Showtime in February 2023.

TONY ROCK, a comedian, actor, and producer, is the hardest working man in show business. Rock has proven to be one of television's best hosts having played the role of ringleader on HBO's weekly stand-up comedy series "All Def Comedy," NBA TV's "The Warmup," along with BET's "Black Card Revoked" and "Apollo Live," all while co-starring in his first primetime network series, CBS' "Living Biblically."

Tony Roberts, a multitalented comedian, actor, writer, and occasional director, hails from Detroit and holds the esteemed title of the "comedians-comedian." He has headlined in comedy clubs all over the US and has been part of major tours like Katt Williams' "2023 And Me," The Shaquille O'Neal All-Star Comedy Jam Tour, and Nephew Tommy's "I Got People Inside My Head" Tour. Tony made his television debut on HBO's "Def Comedy Jam" and went on to appear on shows like "It's Showtime at the Apollo," BET's "Comic View," and "The Shaquille O'Neal All-Star Comedy Jam." His one-hour comedy special, "WIRED!," premiered on Showtime in 2010.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 26, 2024, at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA

About the Boch Center

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

