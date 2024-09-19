Experience The Magic Of GLOW HARTFORD At The Connecticut Convention Center This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Glow Hartford is set to return to the Connecticut Convention Center from November 19 – December 29, 2024.

The popular holiday light festival dazzled over 43,000 visitors in 2024. Laugh, stroll and play under the twinkle of a million lights when Glow Hartford transforms the Connecticut Convention Center into a dreamy winter wonderland. Enjoy interactive light gardens, illuminated structures, seasonal food and drinks, family-friendly activities, a festive holiday market and daily live entertainment.

To celebrate the festival's return, Glow Hartford is offering a 40% discount to select dates for a limited time- the offer expires October 18, 2024. To learn more about this offer, visit https://hartford.glowgardens.com/save40.

This year, visitors can embark on a magical journey “Around the World” with Glow Hartford. Join us and take an enchanting sleigh ride with Santa above the luminous landscapes of the world.

Glide over the twinkling Eiffel Tower, the majestic Taj Mahal, the stately London Bridge and help Santa spread the festive spirit from every corner of our gleaming globe. Celebrate with us and experience the magic, creating memories with your loved ones amidst the spectacular lights of Glow Hartford!

