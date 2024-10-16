Ernie Boch Jr. To Match Funds Raised At All-Star Tribute & Fundraiser For The Paul “Tank” Sferruzza

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On October 20th, City Winery plays host to “Talking & Waiting to Talk: The Ultimate WBCN Roundtable. The event is a fundraiser for the Paul “Tank” Sferruzza Scholarship Fund which aids Emerson College students interested in a career in sports broadcasting.

WBCN listener and philanthropist Ernie Boch, Jr has agreed to match all event money raised up to $10,000. “WBCN provided the soundtrack for every rock and roll fan in New England for years,” said Boch. “This is an amazing way to honor Tank's legacy, and keep that rock & jock vibe alive for the next generation. If you're thinking about attending, I'd be honored to match your donations!” .

The brunch-time panel will feature morning radio legend Charles Laquidara, WBCN's longtime Program Director Oedipus, and beloved announcers Bradley Jay, Lisa Traxler, Albert O, Carter Alan, and perhaps a few surprises.

The Paul “Tank” Sferruzza Scholarship fund was established as one of Tank's last wishes to provide students interested in studying sports broadcasting the opportunity he never had. To date, the scholarship has awarded over $30,000 to Emerson College students.

TALKING & WAITING TO TALK: THE ULTIMATE WBCN ROUNDTABLE takes place Sunday October 20th at 11 AM at City Winery Boston, 80 Beverly St, Boston, Ma. Tickets and information can be found at : bit.ly/TankFundraiser.

