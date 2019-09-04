Electro-Funk Band Kung Fu Comes to The Colonial on 9/26

Berkshire Theatre Group is thrilled to present Kung Fu with special guest Shokazoba at The Colonial Theatre on Thursday, September 26 at 8pm. Tickets are $25, with general admission in the Orchestra for dancing and reserved seating in the Mezzanine.

Proud to be firmly installed in the new-funk movement, Kung Fu is quickly popularizing their unique contribution, blurring the line between intense electro-fusion, and blistering dance arrangements. The band draws on influences such as The Headhunters and Weather Report, and merges those ideas with a contemporary EDM informed sensibility: Imagine '70s funk-fusion meets a modern dance party!

Since 2012, this seasoned ensemble has grown a unique and enthusiastic following by commanding audiences at theaters, clubs and major national festivals. The powerhouse quintet's live show has been described by critics and fans alike as "lethal funk," "explosive," "jaw dropping" and "musically mesmerizing."

Kung Fu features: Tim Palmieri (guitar and vocals), Robert Somerville (tenor sax and vocals), Beau Sasser (keyboards and vocals), Chris DeAngelis (bass guitar and vocals) and Adrian Tramontano (drums and percussion).

Voted "Best of the Valley" five times, nominated for "Live Act of the Year" by the New England Music Awards, winner of the 2017 Valley Music Showcase, and recognized with several honorable distinctions by the African Jazz Review, Shokazoba performs top quality, high energy music designed to move your feet, inspire the mind and activate the soul. Originally a Fela Kuti tribute project, Shokazoba is a nine-piece funk band, whose original work aims to inspire greater human awareness through conscious funky jazz and progressive topical lyrics.

There will be pre-show entertainment by Mike McMann in The Garage (located in the lobby of The Colonial Theatre) at 6:30pm. Refreshments and snacks will be available at The Garage bar.

Tickets to Kung Fu are $25 and to purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





