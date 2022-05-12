EMOJILAND Comes To The Boch Center Shubert Theatre in June

The Boston premiere of EMOJILAND comes to The Boch Center Shubert Theatre from Tuesday, June 14 - Sunday, June 19, 2022. The national tour of the 2020 Off-Broadway show that wowed NYC audiences (and critics alike) with its vibrance, electric energy and heart will be stopping in seven cities across America this summer. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at http://www.bochcenter.org/ and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, or by calling (866) 348-9738. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets by contacting Boch Center Group Sales at (617) 532-1116 or groups@bochcenter.org.

EMOJILAND is the hit, award winning new musical based on the most popular and recognizable characters in the world: emojis. This show's progress bar hits 100% with its powerhouse ensemble cast, eye-popping spectacle and celebrated pop/rock score.

Not to be confused with, and very much unlike "The Emoji Movie," EMOJILAND is an electric ensemble piece inspired by The Unicode Standard, about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for their own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past their own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?

EMOJILAND originally opened Off-Broadway at the Duke on 42nd Street on January 19th, 2020, where it received a New York Times Critics' Pick and played a total of 11 Previews and 59 Performances prior to the shutdown of the theatre industry on March 12th, 2020. The show occupies a unique place amongst those which were shuttered two years ago by the COVID-19 virus: the musical's second act focuses on a society battling a computer virus which is spreading throughout the emoji population.

Michael Chase Gosselin, one of EMOJILAND's lead producers, commented, "We always felt that Keith and Laura possessed an extraordinary ability to mirror and satirize our own society in EMOJILAND, but we never could have imagined that the 'virus' subplot would prove to be so eerily prescient. Two years after the pandemic closed us down, we hope that, like the citizens of EMOJILAND, this is an opportunity for a real 'reset,' and we can't wait to share this uplifting show with fans outside of New York."

EMOJILAND was a 2018 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist and earned 12 award nominations and 5 wins at the 2018 New York Musical Festival. The original Off-Broadway production, a NYT Critic's Pick, earned 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards and Nominations for 4 Drama Desk Awards, a Lucille Lortel Award, and an Off-Broadway Alliance Award.

EMOJILAND's music and orchestrations are by Keith Harrison Dworkin, and book & lyrics are by Keith Harrison Dworkin & Laura Schein. The musical is directed by Thomas Caruso (Southern Comfort, Matilda, Groundhog Day), with choreography by Kenny Ingram (The Lion King). The creative team also includes David Goldstein (Scenic Design), Vanessa Leuck (Costume & Make-Up Design), Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), Josh Samuels (Sound Design) Lisa Renkel & Possible (Projection Design), Bobbie Zlotnik (Hair & Wig Design), Lena Gabrielle (Music Supervision), Nick Wilders (Music Director), and Josephine Kearns (Gender Consultant).

EMOJILAND is produced by Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin & Tim Sulka), MP Productions LLC, Alan & Sandra Scheinbaum, The Dodgers, Brad Cerenzia, Vanessa Leuck & Ethan Popp, and Bell Arts Entertainment (Jacquelyn Bell). Visceral Entertainment is the General Manager/Executive Producer, Tinc Productions is the Production Manager, and Exclusive Tour Direction is by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals. Advertising is by Hofstetter + Partners, Social Media & Influencer Marketing is by YesBroadway, and Casting is by Chad Eric Murnane, CSA/Binder Casting.

EMOJILAND was originally presented by the New York Musical Festival (Dan Markley, Executive Director & Producer). EMOJILAND was a Grand Jury Selection of the 2018 New York Musical Festival.

The Original Cast Recording of EMOJILAND is available now at BroadwayRecords.com and wherever digital music is sold.