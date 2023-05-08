Dylan Scott Comes To Indian Ranch This Summer

Dylan Scott is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, August 6, 2023 for their summer concert series. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, May 12th at 10:00 AM at Click Here. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $25 through June 9th, while supplies last.

Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is a triple threat - a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; and a family man with a tender heart. The multi-Platinum singer has notched three No. 1 singles at radio ("My Girl," "Nobody," and "New Truck"), as well as Top 5 hit "Hooked." Following his first career nomination for "Best New Country Artist" at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards and a coveted spot among Country Radio Seminar's New Faces of Country Music, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, "Nobody," earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. Dylan presented the CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year Award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on CBS. With career streams exceeding 2 billion, the Louisiana native has provided tour support for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, and Chris Young, among others, cementing him as an in-demand live act. Livin' My Best Life, the new album from Scott, features fiery, #1 lead single "New Truck," along with viral TikTok ballad, and current radio single, "Can't Have Mine (Find You A Girl)."

Scott just earned his first ACM Awards nomination, which was announced last month. He will perform this Tuesday, May 9th as part of the Academy of Country Music's ACM Country Kickoff at THE STAR, the two-day festival for fans to get up close and personal with their favorite Country music acts and celebrate the ACM AWARDS.

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2023 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at Click Here.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

Tickets are on sale now for Changes in Latitudes on June 3rd, Kip Moore on June 11th, Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes on June 17th, Chase Rice on July 1st, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 9th, Pop 2000 Tour on July 15th, The Mavericks on July 22nd, Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN on July 23rd, Stephen Marley on July 27th, Fitz and The Tantrums on July 29th, Yachtley Crew on July 30th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 4th, Randy Houser on August 12th, Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime on August 13th, Face 2 Face: Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on August 18th, The Pike Hairfest on August 19th, Get The Led Out on August 25th (A limited number of tickets are available for Get The Led Out's show on June 10th), George Thorogood & The Destroyers on September 2nd, The Pike RokFest on September 9th, Nash Icon Local CountryFest on September 24th, and Aaron Lewis on October 1st. (The Aaron Lewis show on September 30th is sold out.) More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Dylan Scott on Sunday, August 6, 2023 go on-sale Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $25, May 12th-June 9th. Gates open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online atClick HereClick Here, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visitClick Here.