Doris Dear Will Premiere New Show 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk 'Slightly Sondheim'' At The Provincetown Cabaret Festival

The highly anticipated performance will take place at The Crown and Anchor's Cabaret Room on Thursday, June 8th, at 7:30 pm.

Doris Dear, acclaimed as "America's Perfect Housewife" and a three-time Telly Award winner, is set to captivate audiences once again with her all-new show, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk 'Slightly Sondheim.'" The highly anticipated performance will take place at The Crown and Anchor's Cabaret Room on Thursday, June 8th, at 7:30 pm.

Ray DeForest, the immensely talented and versatile performer behind the persona of Doris Dear, is not only a three-time Telly Award winner but also a three-time MAC Award-winning singer. With an impressive track record, DeForest brings a wealth of experience and charisma to the stage, promising an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk 'Slightly Sondheim'" introduces a fresh concept to the Provincetown Cabaret Festival - a "salon" style sit-down show set in her very own "rumpus room." This unique and intimate setting will create an immersive experience, allowing the audience to feel like guests in Doris Dear's own home, as she shares stories, laughter, and heartfelt musical performances.

The Provincetown Cabaret Festival, known for showcasing outstanding talent and fostering a vibrant cabaret scene, is the perfect platform for Doris Dear's eagerly awaited premiere. The event will take place at The Crown and Anchor's new Cabaret Room, a venue known for its exceptional entertainment experiences.

Additionally, Ray DeForest will be leading a Celebrity Performance Workshop entitled "Storytelling Secrets" at The Commons, located at 46 Bradford St, on Wednesday, June 7th, from 12 pm to 2 pm. Aspiring performers and enthusiasts alike will have the opportunity to learn from DeForest's wealth of knowledge and expertise in a hands-on workshop that focuses on the art of storytelling on stage.

Doris Dear invites fans, music lovers, and theater enthusiasts to join her for an evening of enchanting performances and delightful conversation. With "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk 'Slightly Sondheim'" and the exclusive Celebrity Performance Workshop "Storytelling Secrets," Ray DeForest continues to demonstrate his prowess as a captivating entertainer and mentor.

Tickets for "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk 'Slightly Sondheim'" can be purchased at The Crown and Anchor's website here: Click Here, or on the Festival website here: https://www.provincetowncabaretfest.com




