Deborah Henson-Conant Brings Electric Harp Concert to TCAN in January 2026

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy-nominated harpist, composer, and international performer Deborah "DHC" Henson-Conant has announced her return to The Center for Arts in Natick, MA (TCAN) with a solo live performance on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Widely recognized as the artist who changed the way the world sees the harp, Henson-Conant will perform on the DHC Electric Harp, her groundbreaking signature instrument, developed in collaboration with the renowned French harp maker CAMAC, and now played by harpists around the globe. Blending influences from jazz, blues, Latin, flamenco, and musical theater, her genre-spanning compositions, paired with her engaging and often humorous storytelling, connect audiences directly to her music and creative journey. The Austin American-Statesman raved that her live performances deliver "dazzling harp playing, gorgeous jazz/pop singing, comic timing and impressive songwriting."

After recent performances throughout Europe-including Scotland, the UK, France, Belgium, and Germany, Henson-Conant returns to TCAN, a venue closely tied to her history. She was among the first artists to appear on TCAN's main stage following its opening, establishing a long-standing relationship with the venue and its audiences.

Since her initial appearance at TCAN, Henson-Conant's music has continued to resonate far beyond her own performances. Her compositions are now performed internationally by artists including Orpheum Grand Prize winner Kaitlin Janelle Hui at the Vancouver Academy of Music and Ukrainian bandura virtuoso Iryna Lytvynenko, who has adapted two of Henson-Conant's concertos for the bandura - Ukraine's national instrument and a powerful symbol of Ukraine's national identity. Reaching audiences across the globe - including in Israel, Iran, Singapore, Australia, Germany, Canada, and the Americas - her works have been recorded by the Salzburg Philharmonic and are recognized as required repertoire by the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music.

"I'm deeply honored that my music is embraced by artists and audiences around the world," said Henson-Conant. "To know that my pieces are chosen for personal expression, to compete on international stages, and express national strength and solidarity is profoundly meaningful to me as a composer."

Reflecting on her upcoming performance, she added, "Writing music for others to play requires creating a 'definitive version' of each piece. Playing live is truly about 'playing.' Exploring, improvising and interacting with a live audience is like being in the joyful creative laboratory of life. It's even more thrilling to be on a stage I know, in a community where I have deep roots and where many members of the audience have been on this journey with me for decades."

For more information on Deborah Henson-Conant, her music, and upcoming performances, visit HipHarp.com.