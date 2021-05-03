Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DISNEY PRINCESS- THE CONCERT Announced at Times-Union Center

Broadway's Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, and Anna celebrateÂ all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song!

May. 3, 2021 Â 

DISNEY PRINCESS- THE CONCERT Announced at Times-Union Center

Disney Concerts presents Disney Princess - The Concert, a nationwide tour kicking off November 1, 2021 at the Times-Union Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

"Be our guest" as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons, their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories.

Presented by Pandora Jewelry, The Official Charm Bracelet of the Walt Disney World Resort, tickets and VIP packages for this concert of a lifetime go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10:00am at fscjartiseries.org.

Be our guest as Broadway's Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, and Anna celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song! Tony-nominee Susan Egan, two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes, Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed, and rising star Aisha Jackson join forces in this once-in-a-lifetime concert alongside their magical Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy.*

We invite you to become part of our world...dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess - The Concert. Dreams will come true as these acclaimed performers sing over 30 favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess - The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including over 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC, as led by partners Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Benjamin Rauhala, and Courtney Reed.

The show's creative team now also includes creative director Amy Tinkham (Coco at the Hollywood Bowl, Aerosmith's Las Vegas Residency), and veteran choreographer Sunny Walters (New Kids on the Block, Ghost: The Musical on Broadway).

Fans can listen to their favorite Disney Princess songs now on a curated playlist from Walt Disney Records. For more information and additional cities to be announced, visit DisneyPrincessConcert.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Megan Sikora
Megan Sikora
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz
John Bolton
John Bolton

Related Articles View More Boston Stories
Melissa Etheridge to Return to Indian Ranch in September Photo

Melissa Etheridge to Return to Indian Ranch in September

Roomful Of Blues Opens 2021 Drive-In Concerts To Benefit Southwick Civic Fund Photo

Roomful Of Blues Opens 2021 Drive-In Concerts To Benefit Southwick Civic Fund

Emerson College Announces In-Person 140th and 141st Commencement Exercises For Classes of Photo

Emerson College Announces In-Person 140th and 141st Commencement Exercises For Classes of 2021 and 2020

Evan Edwards To Direct THE DAYS AFTER For Dramatists Guild Footlights Series Photo

Evan Edwards To Direct THE DAYS AFTER For Dramatists Guild Footlights Series


More Hot Stories For You

  • DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Tour Comes To Albuquerque in March 2022
  • Musical Theatre Southwest's Second RADIO THEATRE CLASSIC is Now Available
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!