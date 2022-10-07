Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cultural Center Of Cape Cod Announces Hispanic Heritage Exhibition

There will be an opening reception on Friday, Oct. 14, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Cultural Center Of Cape Cod Announces Hispanic Heritage Exhibition

The Cultural Center of Cape Cod is hosting a month-long celebration of Hispanic and Latinx culture with visual art exhibitions, live concerts, culinary events, workshops and more, all kicking off Tuesday, Oct. 11. There will be an opening reception on Friday, Oct. 14, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

"The influence and impact of Hispanic and Latinx people on American culture is immense," said Molly Demeulenaere, Cultural Center director. "We want to celebrate the diversity, languages, literature and craft the best way we know how - by bringing people and art together to create something memorable and meaningful."

Hispanic and Latinx Heritage -- The Tapestry of America will feature International Artists in the Cultural Center's galleries, along with accompanying programs.

The Cultural Center of Cape Cod is a world-class arts hub housed in an historic building in South Yarmouth. It attracts local and International Artists exhibiting new works, and offers shows, classes and special events year-round. This year, it has held nine art openings and 8 special events in addition to holding weekly meetings and classes.

Highlights from Hispanic and Latinx Heritage -- The Tapestry of America include:

§ Salsa Dancing, Wednesdays, Oct. 12 - Nov. 9, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

§ Puerto Rican Folk Music Workshop led by award-winning cuatro musician Fabiola Mendez, Oct. 15, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

§ Fabiola Mendez Trio presents "Afrorriquena," Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.

§ South American Ceramics Workshop creating Mayan-inspired bowls, Oct. 21, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

§ A Night in Argentina with singer/songwriter Eleanor Dubinsky and guitarist Dario Acosta Teich, Oct. 21, 7:00 p.m.

§ Los Sugar Kings perform their roots-rock-reggae repertoire, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.

§ Cultural & Spiritual Journey from Machu Picchu to the Galapagos with Floriana Pavao, Nov. 3, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

§ Spanish Tapas Cooking Class, Nov. 4, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

§ Mexican Dinner with Cultural Center Chef Joe Cizynski, Nov. 5, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

§ Evening with Mariachi Singer Veronica Robles, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Hispanic and Latinx Heritage -- The Tapestry of America runs Oct. 11 - Nov. 11 at the Cape Cod Cultural Center, 307 Old Main St., South Yarmouth, Mass.




