Cuba's Malpaso Dance Company Returns to Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrity Series of Boston will present the return engagement of Malpaso Dance Company, Cuba’s foremost contemporary dance ensemble, for three performances on Friday, January 17 at 8 PM, and Saturday, January 18 at 2 PM and 8 PM.* The performances will take place on the Robert J. Orchard Stage at Emerson Paramount Center, 559 Washington Street, Boston.

Known for its dynamic blend of Cuban and global dance influences, Malpaso will present a program that highlights its ongoing collaborations with international choreographers and showcases its commitment to Cuban artistry.

The Boston program, which reflects the company’s commitment to working with top international choreographers and fostering the talents of Cuban artists, includes:

“Floor…y Ando!” by Ephrat Asherie. A lively exploration of movement set to the music of Ethiopian pianist and composer Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, with costume and lighting design by Asherie and Guido Gali, respectively.

“Why You Follow” (photo p. 2 by Roberto Leon) by Ronald K. Brown. Created for Malpaso in 2013, this work is set to a soulful score with music by Zap Mama, Gordheaven & Juliano, The Allenko Brotherhood, and The Heavy Quarterz. Costume design is by Keiko Voltaire, with lighting by Clifton Taylor. Excerpts here.

“A Dancing Island” (photo above by Steven Pisano) by Malpaso Artistic Director Osnel Delgado. A vibrant piece celebrating Cuban heritage set to music by Alejandro Falcón, Ted Nash, and Trío Cubadentro. Costume and lighting design by Guido Gali and Manuel Da Silva, respectively.

Since its founding in 2012, Malpaso Dance Company has grown into one of Cuba’s most influential ensembles. With a roster of 11 dancers under Artistic Director Osnel Delgado, Executive Director Fernando Sáez, and choreographer/dancer Daile Carrazana, Malpaso seamlessly blends Cuban dance traditions with contemporary global styles.

An Associate Company of Joyce Theater Productions, Malpaso has collaborated with renowned choreographers including Asherie, Brown, Aszure Barton, Ohad Naharin, and Sonya Tayeh. The company also champions Cuban choreographers, premiering works by Delgado and Carrazana that highlight the rich cultural tapestry of Cuba. Malpaso’s repertory includes works like Tabula Rasa by Ohad Naharin and woman with water by Swedish choreographer Mats Ek, further cementing their reputation as an innovative force in contemporary dance.

Comments