Cotuit Center for the Arts' WOMEN ROCK! puts the spotlight on Cape Cod Community Women Who Rock

Women ROCK! is at Cotuit Center for the Arts, running August 16 - September 3, 2023 on the Main Stage. Women ROCK! is a Musical Celebration of the Greatest Women Rock Singers featuring iconic rock classics made famous by Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Fleetwood Mac, Linda Ronstadt, Pretenders, Melissa Etheridge, Brandi Carlisle, and many, many more!

From the creative team behind the Center’s recent smash-hit tributes to Queen (We Are the Champions, 2019) and Billy Joel and Elton John (Piano Men I & II, 2022-23), the women take center stage this year as the incredible All-Star Band and a cast of seven unparalleled female lead singers blow the roof off the Center in a tribute to some of the greatest rock legends in history.

Featured singers Lily Anderson, Sara Bleything, Emma Fitzpatrick, Allie Jason, Lisa Jason, Elisabeth Moore, and Cherilynne Prescott will be backed by the rock stars of the All-Star Band: Gregg Sullivan (lead guitar), Shane Fitzgerald (rhythm guitar, backing vocals), Rich Hill (bass), Michael Dunford (drums), and Misao Koyama (keys).

Throughout the show’s run, we will be honoring nonprofit organizations led by Cape Cod Women who ROCK! On different evenings we will highlight one of the many women-led organizations on the Cape. Please join us as we recognize and celebrate these amazing local women and the incredible work they are taking on right here in our own backyard and beyond!

Performances will take place August 16-September 3, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 4:00 pm. Tickets are $45, $35 for members and $43 for seniors/veterans. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.