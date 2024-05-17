Cast and Creatives Set For HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH in Provincetown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peregrine Theatre Ensemble has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming summer production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, taking Provincetown, MA by storm beginning July 5 - August 31, every Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30 pm.

Starring as Hedwig, we welcome Alec Diem and Ash Moran as Yitzak, both marking their Peregrine Theatre Ensemble debuts. Diem, whose electrifying performances have garnered acclaim nationwide from his fresh portrayal of King Herod in the 50th Anniversary National Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar; and Moran, with a repertoire including standout performances as The Queen of Hearts in Alice by Heart and Maureen in RENT.

Adam Berry, Executive Director of Peregrine Theatre Ensemble says, “We are thrilled to energize our 2024 season with one of the most well-known cult classics of all time. I was personally obsessed with Hedwig and the Angry Inch when it premiered off-Broadway and was subsequently followed by an incredible film. I am excited to create our Hedwig with this extremely talented cast and creative team. Alec and Ash are friends in real life and attended college together. They auditioned, not knowing each other submitted for the show, and when we cast them, we all were just as shocked as they were about the connection! What are the chances? We know it is meant to be and can’t wait to see the magic that they will create on stage this summer in Provincetown.”





Guiding this extraordinary production is Director Kyle Pleasant and Musical Director Yaron Spiwak leading a team of exceptionally talented creatives:

- Costume and Wig Design: Seth Bodie

- Set Designer: Thea Goldman

- Lighting Design: Michael Clark Wonson

- Sound Design: Chris Page

- Live Camera/Visual Design: Kathy Wittman & Justin Lahue

- Wardrobe Supervisor: Jonathan Peters

- Makeup Design: Chad Hayduk

Under the leadership of Adam Berry (Executive Director) and Ben Berry (Artistic Director), Peregrine Theatre Ensemble continues to push boundaries and inspire audiences with its innovative productions.

This groundbreaking Obie-winning Off-Broadway smash that took Broadway by storm in its Tony Award-winning 2014 revival tells the story of the “internationally ignored song stylist” Hedwig Schmidt, a fourth-wall smashing East German rock ‘n’ roll goddess who also happens to be the victim of a botched reassignment surgery to escape East Berlin and marry an American soldier. After being abandoned in a trailer park in Kansas, Hedwig forms a rock band and navigates a journey of self-discovery, love, and identity, all the while dealing with themes of betrayal and acceptance. With its electrifying rock score, poignant and comedic storytelling, and an exploration in love and the search for completeness, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is Provincetown's breakout Summer hit!"

