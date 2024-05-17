WAM Theatre Teen Ensemble Will Perform Original Site-Specific Show in Lenox

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WAM Theatre has announced the upcoming performance of WHAT WE KNOW AND WHAT WE DON’T: Spilling the Tea on Life, Portals, and Possibilities. Presented over Memorial Day weekend in Lenox’s historic Church on the Hill Cemetery, it consists of a series of short performances created by WAM’s acclaimed Teen Ensemble.





“The piece offers a glimpse into the brilliant, fantastical, and curious minds of six young artists as they take stock of this unique moment in their lives and the world, and ponder what comes next,” explains Maizy Broderick Scarpa, WAM’s Director of Community Engagement who co-facilitates Teen Ensemble. The poetry and movement infused performance uses the ritual of making tea, and the deep thoughts that often arise while drinking it, as a focal point through which to explore existential questions.





“This year’s Ensemble is a philosophical bunch, so the topics are deep,” Scarpa observes. “These artists are brimming with insight, compassion, and a desire for authentic connection. Their performance reflects that. It’s also whimsical and outrageous and fun.”





Teaching Artist Malia’Kekia Nicolini, the program’s co-facilitator, agrees. “I have been so inspired by the sweet thoughtfulness of this year's Ensemble. They have shown each other such generosity and care in a way that you will be able to feel in their performance.”





WAM Theatre has been working with ensembles of teenagers to devise original performances on activist themes since 2014. Devised theatre uses a collaborative process where an ensemble uses a variety of techniques—writing, improvisation, games, movement, brainstorming, and more––to create original performance material. The young artists of the Ensemble double as performers and creators of the original piece that they will share with the public. According to Nicolini, that public is in for a treat. “I continue to be humbled by the wisdom they have to share within their perspective of how they view the world.”





Over spring break, the young artists trained in devised theatre techniques at WAM’s Creative Hub and Offices in Lenox. During this time, the ensemble created the beginnings of an original performance. On Memorial Day Weekend, the Teen Ensemble will reconvene to continue the development process. The show will be performed for the community on May 26th at 1pm as part of Berkshire Arts Week. The Ensemble features Aiko Hosmer, Mickeayla Rosa Peitri, Fernando Antonio Perdomo, Cypress Smith, Ella Smith, and Sukai Touray.





The performance’s location in The Church on the Hill Cemetery is a scenic memento mori which allows for a unique, site-specific immersive experience for performers and audience alike. Scarpa hopes to introduce the historic site to those who otherwise would miss this “hidden gem.” The Church on the Hill is a hilly, grassy location with paved pathways. Wheelchair accessible bathrooms are available in the church.

