Cotuit Center for the Arts Hosts Screening of 76 DAYS ADRIFT

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present 76 Days Adrift, an extraordinary film chronicling the gripping survival story of Steven Callahan, author of the New York Times bestseller Adrift: 76 Days Lost at Sea. The screening will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 7:00 PM.

In 76 Days Adrift, Callahan recounts the fateful night of February 4, 1982, when a catastrophic collision with a whale left his boat sinking in the dead of night. With only moments to react, he launched himself into the Atlantic in a life raft, armed with a rudimentary emergency kit. What followed was an astonishing 76-day fight for survival as he drifted helplessly across the vast ocean, confronting his deepest fears, resourcefulness, and the relentless power of nature.

Directed by Joe Wein and featuring a haunting score by Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump, the film is more than just a survival epic—it is a meditation on human endurance, resilience, and the profound connection between man and nature.

"I think what drew me most to Steven Callahan’s story, and what I hope resonates with audiences, is the way he handled himself in such a dire situation," says director Joe Wein. "He focused on what he could do, on what he had rather than what he lacked. That mindset, that ability to stay resourceful and present, is what ultimately carried him through."

A poignant element of Callahan’s journey was his connection with the dorado, a fish species that became both his sustenance and a symbol of his perseverance. “They represented life in all its complexity—both a source of survival and a connection to the natural world,” Wein adds.

More than just a thrilling adventure, 76 Days Adrift challenges audiences to reflect on their own moments of being “adrift” – whether physically, emotionally, or metaphorically – and the resilience we find in unexpected places.

