Coolidge Corner Theatre to Present 'Big Screen Debuts' Series Featuring Films by Renowned Auteurs

Experience the first feature films of iconic directors in this special series.
POPULAR
In a nod to the imminent debut of its 14,000 sq ft theatre expansion, the Coolidge Corner Theatre (‘the Coolidge') today announced the lineup for its new Big Screen Debut series. Co-presented by WBUR, the series showcases the first feature films of renowned auteurs, including The Coen Brothers (Blood Simple), Sofia Coppola (The Virgin Suicides), Barry Jenkins (Medicine for Melancholy), David Lynch (Eraserhead), Christopher Nolan (Following), and Satyajit Ray (Pather Panchali).
Four of the November/December screenings (Thief, The Maltese Falcon, Night of the Hunter, and The 400 Blows) will be preceded by Coolidge education seminars taught by local filmmakers, critics, and professors, who will provide added history and context for each film. Additional Big Screen Debuts education seminars will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Coolidge Corner Theatre expansion is slated to open later this year, and will include two new, state-of-the-art screens, a new Education and Community Engagement Center, and an expanded lobby.
“For the past 90 years, the Coolidge has been a launching pad for some of the most exciting voices in cinema. We can think of no better way to debut our new space than by highlighting the dazzling debut features—many in 35mm—that put so many of our favorite filmmakers on the map. ” commented Mark Anastasio, Director of Special Programming.
The full lineup for Big Screen Debuts is listed below.
The nonprofit Coolidge Corner Theatre is a premier American independent cinema renowned for its curated feature film programming and innovative signature educational, cultural, and entertainment programs. A beloved movie house, the Coolidge welcomes over 225,000 patrons per year and has been pleasing audiences with the best in cinematic entertainment since 1933.
In addition to showcasing the best in contemporary independent cinema, the Coolidge has developed a wide range of programing to reach all sectors of the community, including: Big Screen Classics, After Midnite, Senior Matinees, Talk Cinema, Science on Screen, Cinema Jukebox, PANORAMA, The Sounds of Silents, Kids' Shows, Rewind!, Box Office Babies, and adult education film classes. The Coolidge hosts several prominent film festivals and has welcomed film luminaries such as Meryl Streep, Werner Herzog, Jane Fonda, Liv Ullmann, Ethan Hawke, Viggo Mortensen, and more. For more information, visit coolidge.org.
BIG SCREEN DEBUTS, CO-PRESENTED BY WBUR
Screenings take place at 7pm unless otherwise indicated; for tickets and showtimes, please visit coolidge.org. The Coolidge Corner Theatre is located at 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA. Unless otherwise noted, tickets are $15.50 general admission and $12.50 for Coolidge members.
January - March dates and titles are subject to change. Please visit coolidge.org for the latest info.
November 2023
Tuesday, November 7
Pre-screening Coolidge Education seminar at 6:15pm, taught by filmmaker Justin Liberman
Finding hypnotic beauty in neon and rain-slick streets, sparks and steel, Thief effortlessly established the moody stylishness and tactile approach to action that would also define later iconic entertainments from director Michael Mann.
Runtime: 2h 2m
Format: 35mm
Wednesday, November 15
Pre-screening Coolidge Education seminar at 6:15pm, taught by film critic Jake Mulligan
John Huston's directorial debut stars Humphrey Bogart as private eye Sam Spade. A gallery of high-living lowlifes will stop at nothing to get their sweaty hands on a jewel-encrusted falcon, and Sam wants to find out why…
Runtime: 1h 41m
Format: DCP
Wednesday, November 22
Rian Johnson wrote and directed this clever and twist-filled neo-noir that wowed audiences and critics alike.
Runtime: 2h 05m
Format: 35mm
Monday, November 27
Pre-screening Coolidge Education seminar at 6:15pm, taught by Coolidge veteran instructor Kaj Wilson
The only film the great actor Charles Laughton ever directed, is truly a stand-alone masterwork. A horror movie with qualities of a Grimm fairy tale, it stars a sublimely sinister Robert Mitchum as a traveling preacher named Harry Powell, whose nefarious motives for marrying a fragile widow are uncovered by her terrified young children.
Runtime: 1h 32m
Format: DCP (New Restoration!)
Wednesday, November 29
Joel and Ethan Coen's career-long darkly comic road trip through misfit America began with this razor-sharp, hard-boiled neo-noir.
Runtime: 1h 39m
Format: DCP
December 2023
Tuesday, December 5
Before he became a sensation with the twisty revenge story Memento, Christopher Nolan fashioned this low-budget, 16 mm black-and-white neo-noir with comparable precision and cunning.
Runtime: 1h 9m
Format: 35mm
Wednesday, December 6
Rob Reiner's mockumentary cranks it to 11 as it follows the exploits of a legendary British band's adventures on the road.
Runtime: 1h 22m
Format: DCP
Co-presenter: TBC
Thursday, December 7
David Lynch's startling debut feature, a lasting cult sensation influenced by the writings of Franz Kafka and Nikolai Gogol.
Runtime: 1h 25m
Format: 35mm
Co-presenter: Massachusetts College of Art & Design
Tuesday, December 12
Sharp-witted and hilarious, Shiva Baby is an assured, vibrant debut from Emma Seligman (Bottoms).
Runtime: 1h 17m
Format: DCP
Co-Presenter: Boston Jewish Film Festival
Thursday, December 14
A hysterical, historical tour-de-force from Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones.
Runtime: 1h 31m
Format: DCP
Tuesday, December 19
Pre-screening Coolidge Education seminar at 6:15pm, taught by film critic Jake Mulligan
François Truffaut's first feature is also his most personal.
Runtime: 1h 39m
Format: DCP
Co-presenter: French Library
Wednesday, December 20
Co-directed by Campbell Scott and Stanley Tucci, this sumptuous classic has long been considered “one of the great food movies” (Roger Ebert).
Runtime: 1h 49m
Format: 35mm
Co-presenter: Parlour
January 2024
Monday, January 1
Orson Welles' masterwork remains grand entertainment, sharply acted and directed with inspired visual flair.
Runtime: 1h 59m
Format: DCP
Wednesday, January 3
A chilling exploration of the future is also a compelling examination of the present in George Lucas's debut feature THX 1138, starring Robert Duvall as a man whose mind and body are controlled by the government.
Runtime: 1h 26m
Format: 35mm
Thursday, January 11
The wry, incisive debut feature by Cheryl Dunye gave cinema something bracingly new and groundbreaking: a vibrant representation of Black lesbian identity by a Black lesbian filmmaker.
Runtime: 1h 23m
Format: DCP
Co-presenter: Wicked Queer
Thursday, January 18
With the release in 1955 of Satyajit Ray's debut, Pather Panchali, an eloquent and important new cinematic voice made itself heard all over the world.
Runtime: 2h 5m
Format: DCP
Co-presenter: TBC
February 2024
Tuesday, February 6
Barry Jenkins's captivating debut feature, Medicine for Melancholy, is a lo-fi romance that unfolds against the backdrop of a rapidly gentrifying San Francisco.
Runtime: 1h 28m
Format: DCP
Co-presenter: TBC
Wednesday, February 7
Barry Jenkins's captivating debut feature, Medicine for Melancholy, is a lo-fi romance that unfolds against the backdrop of a rapidly gentrifying San Francisco.
Runtime: 1h 28m
Format: DCP
Tuesday, February 13
The first Vampire Western ever made in the Farsi language, Ana Lily Amirpour's debut basks in the sheer pleasure of pulp.
Runtime: 1h 39m
Format: DCP
Co-presenter: The Boston Festival of Films from Iran
Wednesday, February 28
Winner of the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's debut film is set in East Germany in the early ‘80s, where a Stasi officer's loyalty to the Communists is tested when he becomes engrossed in the private lives of a couple he's spying on.
Runtime: 2h 17m
Format: 35mm
Co-presenter: Goethe-Institut Boston
March 2024
Tuesday, March 5
In Paul Thomas Anderson's debut feature, a stranger (Philip Baker Hall) mentors a young Reno gambler (John C. Reilly) who weds a hooker (Gwyneth Paltrow) and befriends a vulgar casino regular.
Runtime: 1h 41m
Format: 35mm
Wednesday, March 13
With her first and only feature film—a hard-luck drama she wrote, directed, and starred in—Barbara Loden turned in a groundbreaking work of American independent cinema, bringing to life a kind of character seldom seen on-screen.
Runtime: 1h 43m
Format: DCP
Tuesday, March 19
Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton are ideal as malevolent marrieds Martha and George in first-time-director Mike Nichols' searing film of Edward Albee's groundbreaking Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Runtime: 2h 11m
Format: 35mm
Co-presenter: Huntington Theatre Company
Monday, March 25
With this debut feature, Sofia Coppola announced her singular vision, exploring the aesthetics of femininity while illuminating the interior lives of young women.
Runtime: 1h 37m
Format: 35mm
Co-presenter: Brookline Booksmith
Wednesday, March 27
An unforgettable mixture of bubblegum teen melodrama and grisly phantasmagoria, Nobuhiko Obayashi's deranged fairy tale House (Hausu) is one of Japanese cinema's wildest supernatural ventures and a truly startling debut feature.
Runtime: 1h 28m
Format: 35mm
Co-presenter: Japan Society of Boston
Videos
|ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)
|Amelie the Musical
Stonehill Theatre Company (11/10-11/19)
|The Thanksgiving Play
Studio Theatre Worcester (11/03-11/12)
|Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (11/12-11/12)
|Lizzie: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/22-11/05)
|An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (2/27-2/27)
|Man of La Mancha
Belmont Town Hall (11/11-11/19)
|NEP Family Concert
Tsai Performance Center (12/10-12/10)
|The Life and Music of George Michael
Emerson Colonial Theatre (3/10-3/10)
|Frozen
Boston Opera House (10/25-11/12)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You