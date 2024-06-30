Comedy Returns To Samuel Slater's Restaurant With Tony V & Guests Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy will return to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The show will feature Tony V plus special guests Kristy Kielbasinski and Liam McGurk for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Tony V started his stand-up comedy career in 1982 after attending several shows at Boston's prestigious Comedy Connection. He wandered in one night, quite by accident, looking for a little stress relief from a high-pressure job as a case worker at the Somerville Mental Health Center. Tony was working towards a Master's degree in social work having graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a B. S. in Psychology. It was not long after that he took to the stage himself. Tony's street-wise humor tempered with a genuine feel for the human condition quickly propelled him to headliner status on the national comedy club circuit.

In 1986 Tony V was named “Funniest Person in Massachusetts” by Showtime television. He followed this achievement with several performances on HBO, the Arts and Entertainment Network, Comedy Central and MTV. From 1987 through 1992 Tony V became the “spokesperson” for American Tourister Luggage. Remember the suitcase smashing gorilla? It was Tony who gave the ape its distinct voice and temperament. Touring extensively in and out of his high-tech forty-five thousand dollar yak hair gorilla suit, both Tony and his alter ego had many interesting adventures.

Network television was next on the list for this Boston native. Spending time in New York and L. A. paid off with multiple highly acclaimed appearances on Late Night w/ Conan O'Brien, Comedy Central's Tough Crowd w/ Colin Quinn and several sit-coms including Seinfeld, Boston Common, The Single Guy and Dr. Katz Professional Therapist. Having proven himself a solid comic actor Tony Then tackled dramatic roles on television working with such notable actors as Eric Roberts, Ice T and James McDaniels from NYPD Blue. Tony's big screen outings include State and Main, Celtic Pride, Housesitter, One Crazy Summer and Shakes the Clown as well as the independently produced By the Sea and Abracadabra. Tony has also produced and written on several shows for network and production companies.

Boston-based comedian and writer Kristy Kielbasinski draws inspiration from her experiences as a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. Infusing her passion for humor and literature, her children's book titled "I Don't Know" exemplifies her unique blend of comedy and storytelling. Kristy takes to the stage in her signature stilettos, at clubs, bars, and basements throughout New England. Her talent has earned her recognition as a semi-finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival, Mohegan Sun's Last Comix Standing, and Funniest Person in Massachusetts competitions. Additionally, Kristy has appeared on WCVB's Chronicle. When she's not making jokes, you can find Kristy at the bus stop reminding her kids to tie their shoes.

Liam McGurk is a Massachusetts-bred comic based in Boston. He is well known throughout New England for his laid-back demeanor and cerebral, creative material. Danny DeVito being typecast? Workplace heroism? Teaching your son how to become an impressive, respected beefcake of a man? Liam covers all these subjects and more. No issue is too personal or absurd for his brain's faulty — or is it faultless? — wiring. Liam has performed at Thunderfest, Cape Fear Comedy Festival and Rogue Island Comedy Festival. He won Massachusetts Funniest Comedian at Laugh Boston. He was the Comic In Residence in 2018 at The Comedy Studio in Somerville, MA.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include TICKET2RIDE! The Rock & Roll Game Show on July 11th. More events will be announced soon. Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater's with Tony V & Guests on Thursday, July 18, 2024 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.

