Comedy Night Returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy will return to Samuel Slater’s Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, October 18th, 2024 featuring Christine Hurley plus special guests Gary James and Ryan Gartley for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Christine Hurley loves what she does…making people laugh! Married to Jimmy Hurley and having five kids, Christine is never at a loss for comedic material. Like any great comedian, Christine has an innate ability to see humor in "everyday" situations. For years, she entertained family, friends and neighbors in their kitchens, at barbeques and the grocery store aisles. The only difference now is she uses a microphone and a stage. Christine’s maiden voyage into the world of stand up comedy was an open audition in New York City. The television network Nick at Nite was looking for "AMERICA'S FUNNIEST MOM." She figured if it didn’t go well, no one in New York would have known who she was anyway. Turns out it went well. Out of thousands of entries, Christine was selected to be a finalist on the nationally televised show.

Gary James is on the horizon of a new comedy frontier. Named 2016 Best Comedian by Boston Magazine, this absurd realist takes his curiosity and applies it to the wide world of weird. His accomplishments include The Great American Comedy Festival, Best Comedian by Boston Magazine, and 2016 Riot LA's comics to watch. Gary is blazing a trail of tomfoolery and now is the time to watch a hero rise from the ashes of comedy ruins.

With nearly 500 shows of experience, Ryan Gartley has performed everywhere from Las Vegas to Bangor. He was featured on the internationally syndicated Steve Katsos Show and was a semi-finalist in the Portland and Boston Comedy Festivals. His critical observations and dry humor have earned him opening spots for national headliners Lenny Clarke, Jeff Dunham, Steven Wright, and Dave Coulier.

Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater’s include Comedy Night with Paul D’Angelo & Guests on September 20th, Aquanett on September 28th, a 1940s Murder Mystery dinner on October 5th, and The Pike Halloween Bash on October 25th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater’s with Christine Hurley & Guests on Friday, October 18th, 2024 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater’s Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.

Comments