Club Passim's Campfire Festival Returns for Labor Day Weekend

Over sixty artists will gather for four days of music at Club Passim over Labor Day weekend for the renowned Campfire Festival. For 26 years, Campfire has been an intimate musical experience where audience members can watch some of their current favorites as well as future stars, from Boston and beyond - it’s a festival of discoveries. Single-day and weekend passes are on sale now at Passim.org. Admission is free for students.

Passim established Campfire in 1988 to fill a bad booking weekend. Today, it has become a major platform for discovering new talent. The festival merges artists playing music around the campfire with Passim's commitment to introducing new talent. It focuses on community and music, featuring "in the round" performances where songwriters exchange tunes, along with solo and band performances.

"The Campfire festival has long been the best way to discover new artists at Club Passim, and there are plenty of opportunities this year," says Matt Smith. "We have a lot of great in-the-round sets for that weekend, with a mix of genres. It's always fun to see a mix of artists play together and see what they come up with.”

The festival will feature rising acts like Maddie Lam, Pearl Scott, Almira Ara, High Tea, Nora Meier, and Andrew Sue Wing as well as sets from Passim favorites like Lisa Bastoni, Sean Staples, Lloyd Thayer, Kim Moberg, Alastair Moock and Maggie and Tim Gearan.

Performances will begin at 6:00 p.m on Friday and at 2:00 p.m on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday and end each day around 11 p.m.

Click here to see the entire lineup for the 2024 Campfire Festival.

2024 Campfire Festival returns to Club Passim for Labor Day weekend August 30 to September 2. Tickets are $15 for one day and $30 for the entire weekend and available at www.passim.org. Free admission tickets are available to students in person with a valid student or ID. Offer not valid in advance. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

