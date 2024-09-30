Club Passim To Feature Indigenous Music And Dance At Indigenous People's Day Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Club Passim's Folk Collective will hold its first Indigenous People's Day concert on October 12, highlighting Indigenous performers. Curated by Folk Collective members Kim Moberg and Maxfield Anderson, the event will feature music, artistic performances and cultural stories from the Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers. In addition, Indigenous singer-songwriters Thea Hopkins and Mwalim will perform. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

The show will feature multiple performances, including the Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers, musicians, educators, and artisans from the tribal communities of Mashpee, Aquinnah, and Herring Pond. A water drum and hand-crafted rattles accompany their songs.

Thea Hopkins is an award-winning Red Roots Americana singer-songwriter and member of Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe of Martha's Vineyard. Among her many accomplishments, Thea was selected by the Western Arts Alliance as a 2019 Native Launchpad Artist and was a Native Arts and Cultures fellowship recipient in 2017.

Mwalim, an accomplished composer, musician, and singer in the genres of jazz, soul, House Music, and Afrobeats, three-time winner of the New England Urban Music Awards for Jazz and is the writer and co-producer of The GroovaLottos six-time Grammy-nominated album, “Ask Yo' Mama.”

"Maxfield and I are excited to perform at the first Indigenous People's Day concert at Club Passim," says Kim Moberg. "The inspiration for this celebration is to highlight both traditional and contemporary music to show that while Indigenous people have a very long history of creating stories through music, that tradition has been ongoing from the beginning of time until today. Indigenous artists continue to create relevant music that reflects our views and experiences in today's world, music that has a home under the Folk Music umbrella."

Kim Moberg is an award-winning singer-songwriter who is originally from Juneau, Alaska and is the daughter of a mother of Alaska Native Tlingit descent. Maxfield Anderson is an American roots multi-instrumentalist, teacher, writer, and music director.

The Folk Collective is Passim's initiative to bring together artists, musicians, and cultural thought leaders to collaborate and present inclusive events that welcome and invite diverse artists and audiences. Upcoming Folk Collective concerts include Folk: The Next Generation on October 18 and Alastair Moock's Pastures of Plenty on November 8.

Folk Collective: Indigenous People's Day will take place on October 12 at 7 pm. Tickets are $20 and can be found at passim.org. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant, inclusive music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of our predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and International Artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.

Comments