Club Passim Announces Initial Lineups For Free Summer Concerts Across Cambridge

Club Passim has announced the initial schedules for four Summer Concert Series located across Cambridge. These free annual series take place at Kendall Square, Danehy Park (near Fresh Pond), Harvard Square, and the plaza at the Harvard Science Center. Open to the public, these outdoor concerts run from June through October and feature dozens of performances from artists like Hound and Handler, Axel and Lolo, Lloyd Thayer, and more. The complete lineups can be found at passim.org.

The Harvard Common Science Center Plaza Series

1 Oxford St, Cambridge MA

June through October, Every Tuesday: 12:00pm – 1:00pm

June 18 Micah John & Lillian Chase

June 25 Talia Rose & Heather Scott

July 2 Pat King & Brendan Wright

July 9 Axel & Lolo

July 16 Olivia Sisay

July 23 So Blue

July 30 Toby

August 6 Mrs. Wilberforce

August 13 CJ Redmouth

August 27 Lloyd Thayer

September 3 The Croaks

Additional acts to be named later

Kendall Square Series

350 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA

June through August, Every Wednesday: 12:00pm – 1:00pm

June 5 A Day Without Love

June 12 Ella McDonald

June 19 Nora Meier

June 26 Almira Ara

July 17 Kayla Blackburn

July 24 People Person Puzzle Tree

July 31 June Isenhart

Additional acts to be named later

Danehy Park Series

99 Sherman St, Cambridge, MA

July through August, Tuesday Nights: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

July 9 Mercedes Escobar

July 16 High Tea

July 23 Hound & Handler

July 30 Anju

August 6 Casey Murray & Molly Tucker

Additional acts to be named later

Palmer Street Series

1 Palmer St (Harvard Square), Cambridge, MA

June through August, Every Thursday: 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

June 20 Aly Navarro

June 27 Katy Caballero

July 11 Emma Gimeno

July 18 Sho Humphries

July 25 Jessica Woodlee

August 1 Nike Vopalecka

August 8 Maggie Mackenzie

August 15 Analise

August 22 Trinity Mei

August 29 Makena Tate

For complete schedule information and updates, visit www.passim.org.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of our predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and international artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.

