Club Passim Announces Initial Lineups For Free Summer Concerts Across Cambridge

Club Passim has announced the initial schedules for four Summer Concert Series located across Cambridge. These free annual series take place at Kendall Square, Danehy Park (near Fresh Pond), Harvard Square, and the plaza at the Harvard Science Center. Open to the public, these outdoor concerts run from June through October and feature dozens of performances from artists like Hound and Handler, Axel and Lolo, Lloyd Thayer, and more. The complete lineups can be found at passim.org.
1 Oxford St, Cambridge MA
June through October, Every Tuesday: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
June 18 Micah John & Lillian Chase
June 25 Talia Rose & Heather Scott
July 2 Pat King & Brendan Wright
July 9 Axel & Lolo
July 16 Olivia Sisay
July 23 So Blue
July 30 Toby
August 6 Mrs. Wilberforce
August 13 CJ Redmouth
August 27 Lloyd Thayer
September 3 The Croaks
Additional acts to be named later
350 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
June through August, Every Wednesday: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
June 5 A Day Without Love
June 12 Ella McDonald
June 19 Nora Meier
June 26 Almira Ara
July 17 Kayla Blackburn
July 24 People Person Puzzle Tree
July 31 June Isenhart
Additional acts to be named later
99 Sherman St, Cambridge, MA
July through August, Tuesday Nights: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
July 9 Mercedes Escobar
July 16 High Tea
July 23 Hound & Handler
July 30 Anju
August 6 Casey Murray & Molly Tucker
Additional acts to be named later
1 Palmer St (Harvard Square), Cambridge, MA
June through August, Every Thursday: 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
June 20 Aly Navarro
June 27 Katy Caballero
July 11 Emma Gimeno
July 18 Sho Humphries
July 25 Jessica Woodlee
August 1 Nike Vopalecka
August 8 Maggie Mackenzie
August 15 Analise
August 22 Trinity Mei
August 29 Makena Tate
The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of our predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and international artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.
