Clark University Players Presents 24 HOUR PLAYS
This event will consist of a handful of small plays, all written, directed and produced within the span of 24 hours!
Join Clark University Players Saturday, March 20th for their 6th annual 24-hour short play festival in collaboration with the National 24-Hour Company and their second completely virtual festival!
Also known as Play-in-a-Day, this day of exciting work is sure to culminate in a night of fun shows!
Please join at the link below at 9pm on March 20 to watch our plays!