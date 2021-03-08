Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Clark University Players Presents 24 HOUR PLAYS

This event will consist of a handful of small plays, all written, directed and produced within the span of 24 hours!

Mar. 8, 2021  

Join Clark University Players Saturday, March 20th for their 6th annual 24-hour short play festival in collaboration with the National 24-Hour Company and their second completely virtual festival!

This event will consist of a handful of small plays, all written, directed and produced within the span of 24 hours!

Also known as Play-in-a-Day, this day of exciting work is sure to culminate in a night of fun shows!

Please join at the link below at 9pm on March 20 to watch our plays!

https://clarku.zoom.us/j/96244435434


