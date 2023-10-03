City Winery Boston to Introduce Wine Dinner Series with Curated Menus and Wine Pairings

City Winery Boston is hosting an ongoing series of Wine Dinners, focused on cuisines from around the world paired with wines to match. Each Wine Dinner features an off-menu chef-prepared multi-course meal, with a different paired wine per course, served in a private dining room. This series is in addition to the wine and spirits educational programs on the menu at Boston's Urban Winery.

“Every wine dinner is meant to give our guests a ‘taste' of an international region,” said City Winery Marketing Director Scott Feldman. “We want them to feel like they're Spain's Ebro Valley at the Rioja Wine Dinner, or at a cozy restaurant on a cobblestone street in Paris at our French Wine Dinner. Our goal is to give your taste buds a vacation they could have never imagined.”

The Wine Dinner Series continues October 10th, co-hosted by City Winery and Tolaini Wines. The night will explore the terroir of Chianti Classico's southernmost commune: Castelnuovo Berardenga. Pier Luigi Tolaini was born in Castelnuovo Garfagnana (Lucca) in 1936. In 1956 he emigrated to Canada with a one way ticket and two big dreams in his suitcase: to make money in America and then return to his homeland and make a great wine. After 40 years he returned to Tuscany to find the ideal piece of property, and in 1998 he found it in Castelnuovo Berardenga.

October 10th Menu

Reception: wine-Champagne Philipponnat Royale Reserve

Course 1: - wines- Tolaini Toscana Al Passo and Tolaini Valdisanti Toscana IGT

Stuffed Artichoke parmigana / garlic / breadcrumbs



Course 2: wine-Tolaini Chianti Classico Gran Selezione

Homemade Fettuccine Fra Diavolo

shrimp / scallops / clams / tomato / garlic / basil



Course 3: wine- Tolaini Picconero Tenuta Montebello Toscana IGT

Tolaini PERLUI Cabernet Franc Toscana IGT

Bone in Pork Shank

gremolata



Dessert: wine- DCC Vino Santo

Tiramisu

espresso

Other upcoming Wine Dinners include South American wines on October 17th; Australian wines on November 21st, Riojo wines on December 7th; and French wines on December 19th.

City Winery Boston's Wine Education Series offers both vinofiles and the wine-curious to explore wines of different regions and varietals in two hour immersive and interactive classes led by City Winery's wine expert team. Attendees will be guided through tasting these wines and learn about the history and region's these wine's reign from. Upcoming sessions will cover Wines of Greece October 9th, Blind Tasting Syrah October 16th, and Wines of Northern Italy October 23rd.

Bartending 101 allows participants to take their bartending skills to the next level with City Winery's in-house drink specialist. They learn about different cocktails and spirits along with basic bartending knowledge explained throughout the class. These classes are a great opportunity to ask any questions about spirits, liquor, beer, and wine. All tools will be provided, and participants get to enjoy three unique cocktails created with high-quality ingredients. Light bites will be carefully prepared by our culinary team to perfectly complement the experience.

Bartending 101: Espresso Martini Class meets October 17th, Monster Mash Class-Halloween Themed Cocktails is on October 31st, Pre-Prohibition Cocktail Class is November 14th, and Brandy Cocktail Class on November 29th fills out the semester.

City Winery was founded in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, in addition to Boston, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, St Louis, and Hudson Valley.

City Winery Boston is open Monday-Thursday 4pm-10pm; Friday 11am-11pm, Saturday Noon-11pm and Sunday Noon-8pm. The cost for Wine Dinners is $150 per person; Wine Education Series is $45 per person and Bartending 101 classes are $50 per person. All events in the educational series begin at 6pm. For information visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.