Christopher Cross to Perform at City Winery Boston in August & September

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Christopher Cross will bring his 40th Anniversary Tour to City Winery Boston for shows on Wednesday, August 31 and Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now at citywinery.com/boston.

Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including-for the first time in Grammy history-the "Big Four" most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single "Sailing"), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also "Sailing"), and Best New Artist.

"This tour celebrates the first chapter in what has been my life's journey. I look forward to seeing everyone on the road," he said.

In a career spanning over five decades, Cross has sold over 10 million albums. His music has garnered five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and five Top 10 singles.

Cross started his own label in 2007 and has since released 8 albums of new material. The latest project for Christopher Cross Records is aptly titled The Complete Works. Released in 2020, it marks Cross' 40th anniversary as a recording artist and is a collection of all 12 previously released CDs, one CD of singles and bonus tracks, and a pink vinyl containing one track from each album chosen by the artist himself.

This tour will include material from his five decade career including songs from his debut album: "Sailing," "Ride Like the Wind," "Say You'll Be Mine."

Christopher Cross will perform at City Winery Boston on Wednesday August 31 and Thursday, September 1 at 8:00 PM. Doors will open at 6:00 PM. For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.