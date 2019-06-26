Chester Theatre Company Presents NOW CIRCA THEN

Chester Theatre Company (CTC) is proud to present Carly Mensch's Now Circa Then in the historic Chester Town Hall, 15 Middlefield Road in Chester, MA from July 4 through July 14. The production is directed by Sean Christopher Lewis.

A budding romance forms between two young historical reenactors as they become increasingly entwined with the lives of the immigrant couple they play at a New York tenement museum. CTC is thrilled to welcome back Lilli Hokama (last seen in 2017's I and You) as Margie, and to introduce CTC audiences to Luke Hofmaier in the role of Gideon.

"I love how this play sees the immigrant experience as the American experience, and how it collapses time," said Producing Artistic Director Daniel Elihu Kramer. "As one of the characters points out, it reminds us that "the past is prologue," and celebrates the way we build this country, and our lives, together."

The artistic team for Now Circa Then includes: Sean Christopher Lewis's (Director) work as a director, playwright and actor has been awarded the NEFA National Theatre Award, the Barrymore Award, the Smith Prize, the William Inge Fellowship, two Ohio Critical Circle Citations, Kennedy Center's Rosa Parks Award, and more. His work has been seen Off Broadway, in TONY Winning Regional Theaters, and in numerous international festivals.

His new play directing credits include Ghost Story (Berkeley Rep), Out of Bounds (two national tours, Lied Center, Hancher Auditorium, NJPAC, Shea Performing Arts Center), Goat Show (Adirondack Theatre Festival), Denali (Know Theatre, Acorn Theatres), Riot Ballet (Institut Del Teatre, Barcelona Spain), and We Stood Up (Centre X Centre International Theatre Festival, Kigali Rwanda). He most recently directed the film Adult Ed starring Campbell Scott and Aubrey Joseph which premiered at the 2019 TriBeCa Film Festival.

The artistic and design team also includes David Towlun (Set Designer), Lara Dubin (Lighting Designer), Tom Shread (Sound Designer), Heather Crocker Aulenback (Costume Designer), and Rhonda Picou (Stage Manager).

Individual tickets are $42.50. Chester and Middlefield residents, members of the military and their families, and those holding EBT/SNAP cards may purchase $10 tickets at the door or by calling the box office. Student Rush $10 tickets are available day of show in person or on the phone. Tickets may be purchased online at chestertheatre.org, or by phone at 413.354.7771. Special rates for groups of 10 or more are available.





