Chester Theatre Company Announces Upcoming Virtual Events

With stages currently dark, Chester Theatre Company is offering a series of virtual events to stay engaged with audiences during the pandemic. The programming includes opportunities for the kinds of conversations that are central to CTC's identity and mission.

Upcoming events include:

A Conversation with Matt Wolf On May 21 at 2pm (eastern)

Producing Artistic Director Daniel Elihu Kramer will hold an online conversation with Matt Wolf, London theatre critic for The New York Times. Wolf will give an overview of the theatre scene and share his thoughts on the field given the current state of affairs. For more details and to participate, visit the News section of the company's website, www.chestertheatre.org. The event is free, but advance registration by May 17 is required.

Virtual Talkback--A Streetcar Named Desire On June 1 at 2pm (eastern)

Kramer will host a Virtual Talkback about the Young Vic's production of A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams starring Gillian Anderson. Participants can watch the performance for free on The National Theatre's YouTube channel between May 21 (7pm UK time) and May 28 (7pm UK time), and then sign up to be part of a video conference call with Kramer to discuss the production. The Virtual Talkback is an adaptation of the popular talkback series CTC hosts for each of its own productions. For more details, visit the News section of the company's website, www.chestertheatre.org. The talkback is free, but advance registration by May 25 is required.





