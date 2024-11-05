Celebrate The Holidays With Eight Shows At Club Passim This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From Christmas to New Year's, Club Passim will bring guests into the holiday spirit with eight festive shows taking place throughout December. The lineup includes a special bilingual holiday sing-along featuring Sol y Canto, as well as the annual Under the Covers show, which will feature new arrangements each night, among many other exciting options.

Latin music group Sol y Canto will play a special bi-lingual holiday show at Club Passim featuring holiday classics from the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Latin America. Rosi and Brian Amador will be joined by other members of Sol y Canto as well as special guests to invoke the spirit of the Puerto Rican “Asalto navideño” (“Christmas Assault”). Tickets are $30 ($28 for members).

Tony Trischka hosts a banjo-driven celebration of the season where he turns his considerable melodic inventiveness loose on Bluegrass and Americana music for the holidays. A diverse, highly textural seasonal collection, Trischka also revels in songs long forgotten and little known. Tickets are $30 ($28 for members).

Under the Covers (12/13 7:00 PM, 12/14 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM, 12/15 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM)

Back for its 21st year, Under the Covers returns for several shows of wildly unpredictable interpretations of tunes. This year, Mark Erelli, Rose Cousins, and Zachariah Hickman will be joined by Don Mitchell of Darlingside. Past years have included covers from the likes of Night Ranger, Fleetwood Mac, Paula Abdul, Kenny Loggins, Blondie, and more. Tickets are $35 ($33 for members).

Wintery Songs in Eleventy Part Harmony is the long running collaboration of Boston-based musicians organized by veteran singer/songwriter Jennifer Kimball. Wielding fiddles, cellos, ukes, guitars and glockenspiels, this ensemble re-envisions the sounds of the season by reharmonizing classic songs, reinterpreting pop tunes, composing new songs for the season and bringing unknown pop gems to the lexicon of holiday-ish music. Tickets are $32 ($30 for members).

Filled with profanity, irreverence, and just plain bad behavior, “F*ck That!” is the antidote to all that annoying holiday spirit. Returning for the first time since 2013, Erin McKeown will perform all their signature anti-holiday classics, new songs written explicitly for 2024, and a crowd-sourced choir of Cranky Carolers. Tickets are $30 ($28 for members).

Scottish Fish (12/22 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM)

Scottish Fish are a Boston based fiddle and cello group whose youthful enthusiasm, unique arrangements, and original compositions have entertained audiences throughout New England and beyond. The Celtic quintet has entertained audiences throughout America for a decade. Tickets are $25 ($20 for members).

A wonderfully gifted Irish harper and singer, Aine Minogue has created holiday music inspired by her childhood in Borrisokane, County Tipperary, Ireland eating plum pudding and singing celtic blessings all winter long. A wonderfully gifted Irish harper and singer, Aine combines song, poetry, and dance music for a one-of-a-kind holiday experience. Tickets are $25 ($23 for members).

Ellis Paul (12/29 7:00 PM, 12/30 7:00 PM, and 12/31 7:00 PM and 10:30 PM)

Ring in the new year with folk singer songwriter Ellis Paul at his annual year-end shows. The acclaimed artist (15 Boston Music Awards) has been performing all over the country for more than a quarter century. His songs have appeared in several blockbuster films (Me, Myself, and Irene; Shallow Hal, Hall Pass) and have been covered by award winning country artists. Paul will be joined by folk artists Laurie MacAllister, Don Conoscenti, and Radoslav Lorković, Tickets are $40 ($38 for members).

