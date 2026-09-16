Cast Set for THE URMETAZOAN at Barrington Stage Company

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Barrington Stage Company has revealed the cast for Alex Rugman's The Urmetazoan, in its North American premiere, directed by Massachusetts-native Jack Serio in his Barrington Stage debut.

The Urmetazoan, part of Barrington Stage Company's ambitious New Works program, begins previews September 30 and plays through October 25, 2026 in the St. Germain Theater at 36 Linden Street in Downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

In the not-too-distant future, two sisters contemplate their past together as they get ready for their futures apart as one of them heads to live on Mars. As separation becomes inevitable, The Urmetazoan asks whether the bonds of family can endure across time, distance and even worlds.

The cast for The Urmetazoan features Julia Chan, (2:22 a Ghost Story, West End) as Alice, Francesca Carpanini (The Little Foxes, Broadway) as Abigail, Justin Mark (To Kill a Mockingbird, National Tour) as Will, Beatrix Flynn-Powell (James and the Giant Peach Jr., Berkshire Theatre Group) as Young Abigail, and Lyla Randall (Fun Home, Huntington Theatre) as Young Alice.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 07 Hrs 42 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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