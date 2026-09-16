Cast Set for THE URMETAZOAN at Barrington Stage Company
Julia Chan, Francesca Carpanini, and Justin Mark star in the new work exploring family bonds across distance and worlds.
Barrington Stage Company has revealed the cast for Alex Rugman's The Urmetazoan, in its North American premiere, directed by Massachusetts-native Jack Serio in his Barrington Stage debut.
The Urmetazoan, part of Barrington Stage Company's ambitious New Works program, begins previews September 30 and plays through October 25, 2026 in the St. Germain Theater at 36 Linden Street in Downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
In the not-too-distant future, two sisters contemplate their past together as they get ready for their futures apart as one of them heads to live on Mars. As separation becomes inevitable, The Urmetazoan asks whether the bonds of family can endure across time, distance and even worlds.
The cast for The Urmetazoan features Julia Chan, (2:22 a Ghost Story, West End) as Alice, Francesca Carpanini (The Little Foxes, Broadway) as Abigail, Justin Mark (To Kill a Mockingbird, National Tour) as Will, Beatrix Flynn-Powell (James and the Giant Peach Jr., Berkshire Theatre Group) as Young Abigail, and Lyla Randall (Fun Home, Huntington Theatre) as Young Alice.
The creative team includes Marsha Ginsberg (Scenic Designer) Ricky Reynoso (Costume Designer), Stacey Derosier, (Lighting Designer), Lee Kinney, (Sound Designer + Original Music), Deborah Hecht (Dialect Coach), Jakob W. Plummer (Production Stage Manager), and Rebecca L. Johnston (Assistant Stage Manager).
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