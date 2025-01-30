Cast Set For U.S. Premiere of Sibelius' THE MAIDEN IN THE TOWER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On April 15, 2025, at 7:30 PM, New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall will host the U.S. premiere of Jean Sibelius' The Maiden in the Tower. This landmark event, part of NEC's prestigious Faculty Recital Series, marks the first time Sibelius' only opera will be heard in the United States-a historic moment for classical music lovers.

Sibelius, best known for his symphonies, composed The Maiden in the Tower (Jungfrun i tornet) in 1896, yet it remains a rarity in the operatic canon. For the first time ever, American audiences will experience this magnificent work live, performed by an all-star cast under the baton of acclaimed conductor Joseph Bozich. With its sweeping melodies, dramatic intensity, and lush orchestration, The Maiden in the Tower promises to be one of the most significant operatic premieres in recent history.

This exclusive concert performance will feature a world-class cast of distinguished artists, each bringing their extraordinary talent to this historic moment:

• Maria Bozich (The Maiden) - A radiant soprano lauded for her compelling stage presence, Maria Bozich has appeared with Pittsburgh Festival Opera, Miami Music Festival, and Odyssey Opera. She is known for her powerful interpretations of Puccini and Wagner and has garnered praise for her emotionally charged performances.

• Whitney Robinson (The Chatelaine) - Acclaimed for her "vivid stage presence and voice" (Seen and Heard International), Robinson has performed with Opera Saratoga, Virginia Opera, and Central City Opera. She is recognized for her versatility in both dramatic and comedic roles across a wide operatic repertoire.

• Roy Hage (The Lover) - A Multi-GRAMMY-nominated tenor who has sung with Los Angeles Opera, Opera Philadelphia, Philadelphia Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra, and Santa Fe Opera, Hage has built a reputation for his expressive artistry and dynamic stage presence. His career spans traditional opera, symphonic performances, and innovative interdisciplinary collaborations.

• Joel Balzun (The Bailiff) - A baritone and composer renowned for his "voluminous sound" and commanding dramatic presence, Balzun has performed with Los Angeles Opera, Opera Santa Barbara, and Opera Las Vegas. His performances of Verdi, Wagner, and contemporary works have earned him widespread critical acclaim.

• Joseph Bozich (Conductor) - An esteemed composer, conductor, and multi-instrumentalist, Bozich has conducted internationally, working with ensembles in the United States, China, and Europe. He currently serves as Artistic Advisor and Assistant Conductor to the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra and has held conducting positions with Opera Neo, Pittsburgh Festival Opera, and the Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra. His visionary approach and deep musical understanding make him the ideal conductor for this historic premiere.

Set against the breathtaking acoustics of Jordan Hall, one of the most stunning and historically significant concert venues in the United States, this performance will be an unmissable event for classical music enthusiasts. The combination of a full orchestra, an all-star cast, and Sibelius' masterful composition makes this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Given the historic nature of this premiere and the stellar cast, tickets are expected to sell out quickly. A waiting list will be implemented once reservations reach capacity, so early RSVP is strongly recommended.

