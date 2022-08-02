Cape Rep Theatre Presents World Premiere New Play FROM THE HEART OF THE WRECK

Cape Rep Theatre presents the world premiere of a new play, From the Heart of the Wreck, conceived and written by Kirsten Peacock and Nick Nudler.

Performances will be in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater August 17 thru September 10 Wednesdays thru Saturdays at 7 pm, Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $28. Pay-What-You-Can-Night is the first Friday, August 19th. Group rates and Student Rush tickets available, call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Outdoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

From the Heart of the Wreck

Conceived and written by Kirsten Peacock and Nick Nudler

Set Design by Ryan McGettigan

Lighting Design by Susan Nicholson

Stage Management by Tori Mondello

Entrenched in folklore and woven in history, this sea-faring adventure explores the relationship between the notorious pirate Sam Bellamy and his mysterious mistress, The Witch of Wellfleet, through humor, storytelling and song. From the wreck of the Whydah Galley comes a story of timeless romance, swashbuckling escapades, and supernatural revenge.

The cast features a stellar ensemble including Cape Rep favorites Ari Lew, Nick Nudler, and Kirsten Peacock and newcomers BT Hayes and Coleman Churchill making their Cape Rep debuts.

All performances will be in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at www.caperep.org.

Cape Rep's 2022 season opened with the regional premiere of Tumacho, May 26 - June 12, in the Indoor Theater followed by the music and spoken word performance, A Symphony of Crickets, based on the poetry of Charles Coe August 29 & 30. The Indoor Theater will host the world premiere of the new work, From the Heart of the Wreck, August 17 - September 10, conceived and written by Kirsten Peacock and Nick Nudler based on the legend of the wreck of the Whydah. Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater will host the hit musical Mamma Mia!, July 6 - August 14. Our daytime children's programs will feature Click Clack Moo Cows That Type based on the beloved book by Doreen Cronin, June 29 - September 1, and the charming Someone's in the Kitchen with Puppets, Paul & Mary June 28 - August 30.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company's three theaters, including the only outdoor theater on Cape Cod. Professional theater in an intimate setting.