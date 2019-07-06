Cape Rep Theatre Presents THE FULL MONTY

Summer kicks into high gear at Cape Rep Theatre with the THE FULL MONTY, by Terrence McNally, Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek, July 31 through September 1, Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $40. Pay-What-You-Can-Night is the first Friday, August 2nd. Group rates & Student Rush tickets also available, call the box office for details. Special performance to benefit the Veterans Company, August 28, tickets $75. This show is not recommended for children. Cape Rep Indoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

Directed & choreographed by Dani Davis

Musical Direction by Peter Hodgson

Scenic design by Richard Oullette

Lighting design by Herrick Goldman

Costume design by Robin McLaughlin

Inspired by the beloved motion picture, The Full Monty follows six unemployed Buffalo steelworkers, regular guys looking for some quick cash, who decide to outdo the Chippendales and go "The Full Monty," baring it all at a local club for one night only. Infectious music, a feel-good, unabashedly sentimental story, The Full Monty is sure to be a hilarious heartfelt hit.

The cast features Sam Nudler as Jerry, Cam Torres as Dave, Anthony Teixeira as Harold, Ian Shain as Ethan and Richard E. Waits as Horse with an incredible supporting cast including Jess Andra, Melissa Becker, Ashlyn Inman, Kelly Plescia, Noah Pelty, Ryan Sheehan, Sara Plunkett, Isabelle Archer, Meghan Magrath, Dylan Moreno and Julien Lajoie.

The Full Monty will be directed and choreographed by Cape Rep's Executive Producer, Dani Davis with musical direction by Peter Hodgson, scenic design by Richard Oullette, costumes by Robin McLaughlin, lighting by Herrick Goldman and Valerie Stanford will stage manage.

The Full Monty is presented with the support of Cape Cod Linen Rental. Cape Rep's 34th season is made possible through the generous support of Cape Air and Zudy, our 2019 season sponsors. Cape Rep Theatre: professional theater in an intimate setting.

Cape Rep's 2019 Indoor Theater season opened with David Auburn's award winning, Proof, May 8 - June 2, followed by the world premiere of The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Summer Blockbusters! by Kate Pazakis, June 26 - July 21. Next up is the Broadway sensation, The Full Monty, based on the hit film, July 31 - September 1, followed by Paula Vogel's Tony Award winning recent Broadway hit, Indecent, running September 18 - October 13. The season will conclude with the Cape Cod premiere of Something Rotten!, the raucous and outrageous musical comedy, November 6 - December 8. The Outdoor Theater will include the hilarious musical adaptation of the popular children's book, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, by Mo Willems with music by Deborah Wicks LaPuma, June 25 - August 28, and Pitter Patter Puppets, Mary Wilson's delightful interactive puppet show July 11 - August 22.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company's three theaters, including the only outdoor theater on Cape Cod. Professional theater in an intimate setting.





