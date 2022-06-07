Cape Rep Theatre Announces 2022 Outdoor Summer Children's Show Series

Summer starts at Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater on June 28th with our Summer Children's Show Series.

On Tuesdays from June 28 through August 30, Cape Rep Theatre presents SOMEONE'S IN THE KITCHEN WITH PUPPETS, PAUL & MARY, with puppeteer Mary Wilson and singer/songwriter Paul Kehoe. On Wednesdays & Thursdays from June 29 through September 1, join us for the hilarious musical , CLICK CLACK MOO: COWS THAT TYPE, based on the beloved children's book by Doreen Cronin.

Tickets for Someone's in the Kitchen with Puppets, Paul and Mary are $12. Tickets for Click Clack Moo: Cows That Type are $15. All shows are at 10 am in Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater. All seating will be reserved. If it rains we go indoors. Masks will be required for indoor performances. Group rates are available. Call the box office for details. Cape Rep Outdoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

Puppeteer Mary Wilson and singer/songwriter Paul Kehoe are cooking up something fun and funky for families this summer. Mary, Paul and their puppet friends will bring you lots of laughter and catchy songs-and you might even learn something new along the way! Perfect for ages 2-6 & great fun for ages 7-100!

CLICK CLACK MOO: COWS THAT TYPE

Adapted by James E. Grote

Music by George Howe

Lyrics by James E. Grote and George Howe

From the book by Doreen Cronin, Illustrations by Betsy Lewin

Directed by Holly Erin McCarthy

A musical adaption of the New York Times bestselling children's book. Farmer Brown has a problem, his cows are fed up with conditions on the farm. Now they've learned to type and are starting to leave him notes! This family favorite has great music, hilarious dialogue, dancing farm animals, and more.

Directed by Holly Erin McCarthy the cast features Cape Rep favorites Ari Lew as Duck, Holly Hansen as Cow #1, Hannah Carrita as Cow #2, Jess Andra as Hen and Anthony Teixeira as Farmer Brown. The production is supported by a stellar production team including costumes by Robin McLaughlin and props by Baylie Hartford. Nell Hamilton stage manages.

All shows will be at Cape Rep's 200-seat Outdoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at www.caperep.org.

Cape Rep's Children's Series is made possible through the generous support of Cape Air, Zudy, SBS One Source, Friends' Marketplace, Cove Road Real Estate, Secure Storage, Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters, the knack, Cape Cod Linen Rental, RPM Carpets & Floor Coverings, and Apt Cape Cod.

Cape Rep's 2022 season opened with the regional premiere of Tumacho, May 26 - June 12, in the Indoor Theater followed by the music and spoken word performance, A Symphony of Crickets, based on the poetry of Charles Coe July 18 & 19 and August 29 & 30. The Indoor Theater will host the world premiere of the new work, From the Heart of the Wreck, August 17 - September 10, conceived and written by Kirsten Peacock and Nick Nudler based on the legend of the wreck of the Whydah. Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater will host the hit musical Mamma Mia!, July 6 - August 14. Our daytime children's programs will feature Click Clack Moo: Cows That Type based on the beloved book by Doreen Cronin, June 29 - September 1, and the charming Someone's in the Kitchen with Puppets, Paul & Mary June 28 - August 30.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company's three theaters, including the only outdoor theater on Cape Cod. Professional theater in an intimate setting.