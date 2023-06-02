COME TOGETHER-A MULTIMEDIA BEATLES EXPERIENCE Becomes A Monthly Weekend Brunch At City Winery Boston

Come Together: A Multimedia Beatles Experience, which has become a monthly residency at City Winery Boston, is moving to a Weekend Brunch time beginning June 18th. Boston radio personality and Beatle historian Cha-Chi Loprete will be on stage with award-winning Beatles Magician John Duke Logan as they blend rare footage, magic, music, and more at City Winery Boston for a monthly brunch schedule throughout the rest of 2023. The doors open at 11AM and the show is 12PM - 2PM. Tickets are $15 (Brunch menu available a la carte) and available for purchase at Click Here.

“Since it began last September, Come Together has seen its audience popularity grow monthly,” said City Winery Marketing Manager Scott Feldman. “And the Weekend brunch show is a great opportunity to bring new audiences into City Winery.”

Each installment of Come Together has a different theme, and the June 18th show will explore the life and career of Paul McCartney in honor of his 81st birthday, and it's also in celebration of Father's Day. This month's Beatles Brunch features Boston singer-songwriter Jay Buckley.

The audience has opportunities throughout the show to win prizes, but June 18th's event is particularly special since all guests attending will be entered to win a Hofner Beatle Paul Bass Guitar courtesy of The Guitar Center Music Foundation and The Guitar Center, Mass Ave-Boston. There are other great gems guests could walk away with including original Beatles vinyl courtesy of Cheap Thrills Music & More of Dedham MA.

As Loprete states, “The Beatles' music lives through us from generation to generation. It's inclusive to people of all ages and speaks to us individually no matter what part of life you're in – it's truly universal. We hope Beatles' fans bring their dads on June 18th as we celebrate Father's Day and Paul McCartney's birthday and enjoy the thrill of the Beatles together. Being able to pass something like music down to each generation is a really gratifying and special experience.”

"It's exciting to hear when people tell us that there's no other experience out there that does this type of show format," said Logan. "We try to produce it in a way where there's a little bit of everything for everyone: rare magic, live music, underground footage, exclusive giveaways, tasty food, delicious drinks, and more. We've had a wide range of guests attend our show as well -- from fans who knew every lyric to every song, all the way to people who didn't know the names of the band members -- and we're honored when both types of guests come up to us afterwards saying how much fun they had. It's the fanbase that inspires us to get more creative with each event since every monthly show is completely unique covering a different Beatle timeline or milestone across their incredible career.”

Although Loprete and Logan are on stage during the show, they have an impressive team behind the scenes including long-time Boston media personality Bradley Jay who emcees and kicks off each event. The Executive Producer of the show is Stephanie Loprete who comes from a music-marketing background working in both Radio and Video Promotion at Warner Bros. and Reprise Records in New York. The show's Associate Producer is Magician Jonathan Vale, who assists Logan with developing concepts on how audience members can learn about The Beatles through magic, which makes them the only team in the world who specialize in this type of creative performance style.

Both Loprete and Logan have unique backgrounds in the entertainment industry as well:

Cha-Chi Loprete is a first-generation Beatles fan and longtime host of Breakfast with The Beatles radio broadcast heard weekly in three New England States and around the world. In his forty years in broadcasting, Loprete has interviewed Paul, George, and Ringo many times as well as historic figures from The Beatles' inner circle and beyond, including George Martin, Pete Best, Yoko Ono, Peter Asher, and many others. Loprete also hosted and narrated 5 sold-out Beatle inspired performances with the world-renowned Boston Pops Orchestra and hosts the popular podcast “Get Back to The Beatles with Cha-Chi Loprete!”

John Duke Logan is an international keynote speaker and award-winning magician who received a standing ovation on America's Got Talent. He's the producer and host of the popular Magic with The Beatles theater show, which blends magic and media to share how The Beatles created some of history's most magical and iconic moments. The media also nicknamed him the Team Magician for the New England Patriots where millions of people would watch him perform for the players every week on social media, which led to him touring the country with Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell. In addition, he's the founder of the Impossible is Just a Word program where he presents at leadership conferences to help executives learn more about perception, innovation, and teamwork. He's been featured at TEDx, in Forbes, on ABC News, NBC, and ESPN, and can be seen at theaters and conferences across the country.

Come Together show dates for the rest of the year are as follows with more musical guests being announced soon:

Sunday, June 18th: A Paul McCartney Birthday and Father's Day Celebration with Special Musical Guest Jay Buckley

Sunday, July 16th: A Ringo Starr Birthday Celebration

Saturday, August 12th: The Beatles: The Stories Behind The Songs

Sunday, September 10th: On Tour With The Beatles & The Beatles at The Boston Garden on September 12th 1964



Sunday, October 8th: A John Lennon Birthday Celebration

Saturday, November 11th: The Beatles Solo Years

Sunday, December 10th: A Beatles Holiday Celebration

Come Together - A Paul McCartney Birthday Celebration & Father's Day Beatles Brunch at City Winery Boston takes place Sunday June 18th - Doors at 11:00AM / Show at 12:00PM. For tickets and information, visit Click Here. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.