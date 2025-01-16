COME FROM AWAY And More Announced For Hanover Theatre 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts has announced a new slate of shows for its 2025 lineup.

January 29 celebrate Michael Jackson's creative genius and unsurpassed talent with riveting live performances evoking his early days as a member of the Jackson 5, his groundbreaking theatrics in the '80s and his continued domination of pop culture into the 21st century, starring dynamo Garth Field, in Michael Jackson HIStory Show.

Beginning February 12 Dr. Jonathan Kleefield returns to play our Mighty Wurlitzer organ. February Follies: Lerner, Loewe, Lincoln, and Love, A Musical Revue promises to be a lavish revue inspired by the notable events packed into the shortest month of the year with unforgettable melodies by the popular writing team Lerner and Loewe.

February 26 marks a FREE public main stage performance of Layon Gray's Black Angels Over Tuskegee. The play follows the struggles of the first African American aviators in the US Army Air Forces, also known as the Tuskegee Airmen, as they fought against injustices during the Jim Crow era. With determination, patriotism and brotherhood, they pushed towards their dreams of a fair and inclusive society.

Additional performances to look forward to next month include a FREE Circus Variety Show by Peter Cannizzaro at the Francis R. Carroll Plaza on the Bank of America Stage as part of Downtown Worcester BID's annual winter festival February 1. While February 21-23 patrons can watch the impressive Youth Acting Company at The Hanover Theatre Conservatory take on Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale at the Jean McDonough Arts Center.

Recently announced, single tickets on sale also include shows to enjoy in the warmer months, the national tour of Come From Away April 11-13, Matt Fraser: America's Top Psychic Medium April 27, Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees May 10 and the new comedy show, Brad Williams: The Growth Spurt Tour on August 23.

About The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts

Since opening in 2008, The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than two million guests with Broadway musicals, comedy headliners, music, dance, and more. POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the top theatres in the world. The award-winning historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class center for the performing arts, a venue for local cultural and civic organizations, and a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Worcester. The Hanover Theatre's facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices, and The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.

