CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE is Coming to North Shore Music Theatre in May

Come celebrate the one and only Chita Rivera in CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE, a unique concert event coming to North Shore Music Theatre on Sunday, May 7 at 2pm with special guest George Dvorsky.

The incomparable Tony Award winner will recreate signature moments from her legendary Broadway career from West Side Story, Sweet Charity and Bye Bye Birdie to Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Visit and more. Her Special Guest will be George Dvorsky. In addition to a tribute to her dear friends John Kander & Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse & Lee Adams, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio.



A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. A versatile actress/singer/dancer, her most recent starring roles include The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer's Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas.

Chita trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Chita's first appearance (age 19) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London.

Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate, Zorba, Can-Can with The Rockettes. Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 and received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. In 2019, Chita performed her solo concert at London's Cadogan Hall; in 2018 she was honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy; in 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin' To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS. Her long-awaited book CHITA: A MEMOIR, published by HarperOne was released in April, 2023. Her current solo CD is entitled And Now I Swing.

George Dvorsky is honored to be reunited with Chita having shared the stage with her in the Paper Mill Playhouse production of Anything Goes. Broadway credits include the title role in The Scarlet Pimpernel, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Passion, Marilyn: An American Fable and The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas. Off-Broadway: The Fantasticks, Closer Than Ever, Pete n Keeley, Dames at Sea and And The World Goes Round. George starred in the NYC Premiere of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella as Prince Charming at Lincoln Center. On PBS he was featured in the Emmy Award winning Passion: Live At Lincoln Center starring Patti LuPone and starred with Bea Arthur and the Boston Pops in Bernstein's Broadway. His solo CDs are available on the JAY Records label. Instagram: @gdvorsky

