Brian Friel's FAITH HEALER Added to Barrington Stage Company 2023 Season

Barrington Stage Company Founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd will direct a new production of Faith Healer by the great Irish playwright, Brian Friel as a part of the company’s 2023 season.

January 17, 2023

Being Robin, a non-fiction movie described as “a love letter to Robin Williams” by filmmaker/performer Roger Kabler, will be shown at The Cabot in Beverly, MA on Saturday February 18th at 7:30pm.