Brett Eldredge Comes To The Boch Center Wang Theatre, December 14

The Boch Center and Live Nation announced today that Brett Eldredge will bring his critically acclaimed Glow LIVE holiday tour to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00AM.

Following the release of his 2016 album Glow and its deluxe edition last year, country music star Brett Eldredge has become synonymous with Christmas. "Since I was a kid, I've had the Christmas music spirit running heavily through my veins," Eldredge said. "It's my favorite thing in the world. Now taking my own Christmas tour out on the road at this huge level is a dream. I can't wait to see everyone dressed up, relaxed and ready to sing the Christmas classics with me!"

The live shows will feature seasonal selections from Glow as well as other holiday hits. Eldredge's album earned widespread praise from critics upon its initial release, with Entertainment Weekly calling it "a brassy romantic collection with bold big-band arrangements" and People detailing his "rich, pliant voice." Its acclaim culminated in his duet of "Baby, It's Cold Outside" with GRAMMY-winner Meghan Trainor reaching No. 1 on both the Adult Contemporary and Holiday Music charts.

Audiences at the Glow LIVE shows will begin their evenings with a special appearance from comedian Barry Rothbart. Rothbart is known for his work as "Kevin" on ABC's Downward Dog and can also be seen on Showtime's Kidding. He has performed on a variety of television programs, including: The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Conan, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Adam Devine's House Party, as well as his own Half Hour with Comedy Central. He has earned several honors at the Just For Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, and on the big screen he can be seen in Martin Scorsese's Wolf of Wall Street and Demetri Martin's Dean.

Eldredge, a Platinum-selling recording artist and songwriter, celebrated his seventh No. 1 country single earlier this year with "Love Someone." He is currently working on his next project.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00AM and are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster.





