Break A Leg Theater Works Present Stephen Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS

Break a Leg Theater Works presents Into The Woods, December 18th-20th at 7PM at The Woodward School. Tickets are available at breakalegtheater.com

Based on the Grimm Brothers' most popular folktales, Into the Woods is a reimagining of what can happen when beloved fairytale characters are thrown together in increasingly dramatic and humorous ways. This cherished, critically acclaimed musical was originally brought to Broadway by the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning team of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

Break a Leg's production brings you right into the center of the woods with a dynamic immersive design, intimate storytelling, and soaring vocals that will keep you hooked from start to finish!

This production is directed by BAL Co-Founder/Directors, Kyle Wrentz and Healy Sammis. It also features a cast of 24 talented students representing 14 schools across the South Shore of MA and an extraordinary scenic design by BAL alumni designer, Matthew Kennedy.

Head on over to: breakalegtheater.com to get your tickets today. Seating is limited so reserve your spot early!