Boston Playwrights' Theatre Presents Boston Theater Marathon XXIII: Special Zoom Edition
The Boston Theater Marathon brings together playwrights, directors and theatres in an effort to foster collaboration between artists and producers.
Boston Playwrights' Theatre will present Boston Theater Marathon XXIII: Special Zoom Edition, featuring 50 ten-minute plays written by New England playwrights and presented by New England theatre companies via the video conferencing tool Zoom.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, for the second time the free event will take place as a Zoom-based "lunch break." The schedule begins Thursday, April 1, and will continue each day (with the exception of Sundays) through May 28. Readings will start at 12 noon ET, and each play will be followed by a question and answer session with the audience.
"In some ways, this remote 'thing' has its rewards," BPT Artistic Director Kate Snodgrass says. "Because of our low overhead, we can (and did last year!) raise more money for the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund than ever before. Plus, our families and friends in other states and countries can tune in to watch us do what we love (theatre!). And we even get to talk with the playwrights, actors, directors, and companies after the play every day. When our theatre community comes together for the BTM, there's nothing we can't manage. It's my favorite time of year."
Audiences will be encouraged to donate to participating theatre companies and/or to the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund (TCBF), which provides financial relief to Boston-area theatre artists in need. Last year's Boston Theater Marathon (BTM) helped raise more than $56,000 for the charity.
A complete day-by-day schedule of plays-as well as links to individual theatre companies and to TCBF-is coming soon to the BPT website (www.BostonPlaywrights.org). Audiences will need to download the free Zoom application to participate, and it is recommended they call in a few minutes before "curtain" time.
For more than two decades, the Boston Theater Marathon has brought together playwrights, directors and theatres in an effort to foster collaboration between artists and producers. The BTM began in 1999 and was the first substantial contributor to TCBF.
The event is traditionally presented as a ten-hour, all-day, in-person affair and is regarded as an important annual convening of the Boston-area theatre community. In 2000, the BTM received a special Elliot Norton Award from the Boston Theatre Critics Association for "Enlivening Local Theatre."
PLAYS AND PLAYWRIGHTS OF
BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXIII: SPECIAL ZOOM EDITION
A complete day-by-day schedule of plays is coming soon.
Visit www.BostonPlaywrights.org for updates.
John Oluwole ADEkoje's Auditioning for Mary
Miranda Austen ADEkoje's The Come Up
Rosanna Yamagiwa Alfaro's A Nasty Piece of Work
Jeanne Beckwith's The Grand Reality
Amy Bennett-Zendzian's Mother Goose's Grave
Alan Brody's A Good Mother
Tofer Carlson's Ariadne Unbound
Mark Evan Chimsky's (libretto) and Zev Burrows' (composer) Albert (A Musical)
Kevin Cirone's For Time
Andrea Fleck Clardy's The Ark is a Metaphor
Fabiola R. Decius' When I Grow Up
Alexa Derman's Something I Know...
Cayenne Douglass' 178 Ludlow Street
Patrick Gabridge's North Pole Noir
Hortense Gerardo's Scentsation
Deirdre Girard's Because You're Julia
Ken Green's Your Favorite
Sadie Green's One Cream, One Sugar
Kirsten Greenidge's More
Terrence Kidd's The Conversation We Never Had
Bill Lattanzi's 1 BDRM, Zen Escape
Laurie Lee's Okay
Mark Linehan's Backyard Duel
Melinda Lopez's Swans
Nick Malakhow's Thrasher
Nina Mansfield's Out Damn Spot
K. Alexa Mavromatis' Marty
Sophie McIntosh's Ipswich
James McLindon's War Dog
John Minigan's Unpacking
Jessica Durdock Moreno's Funeral
Alexis Krysten Morgan's Following the Rules
Jack Neary's Kick the Tires, Alma
Cliff Odle's A Requiem for a Drink
William Orem's Virgin
Michael Pisaturo's Where the Fireworks Come From
Adriana RoCale's My Mother's American Dream
Thomas Sanders' On Lock
Alexis Scheer's Ritual
Kyla Schultz's Tadpole to Toad
Cassie M. Seinuk's Skin to Skin
Kelly Smith's Reset
Marisa Smith's Monster Mother-in-Law
Donna Sorbello's First Date, QT Style
Karla M. Sorenson's Home for the Holiday
Michael Towers' Pole Position
Maryanne Truax's Heart Broker
David Valdes' This is Not America
Elijah Vazquez's Teeter
Dillon Yruegas' The Brunch Crowd
THEATRE COMPANIES OF
BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXIII: SPECIAL ZOOM EDITION
A complete day-by-day schedule of plays is coming soon.
Visit www.BostonPlaywrights.org for updates.
Acting Out Productions
Acropolis Stage Company
Actors' Shakespeare Project
American Repertory Theater
Apollinaire Theatre Company
Asian-American Playwright Collective
Boston College Theatre
Boston Conservatory at Berklee
Boston University School of Theatre
Brandeis University Department of Theater Arts
Centastage
Cohasset Dramatic Club
Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Company One
Emerson Stage at Emerson College
Entropy Theatre
Firehouse Center for the Arts
Flat Earth Theatre
Forge Theater Company
Fort Point Theatre Channel
Fresh Ink Theatre
Front Porch Arts Collective
Gloucester Stage Company
Greater Boston Stage Company
Hartford Stage
Hovey Players
Hub Theatre Company of Boston
Huntington Theatre Company
imaginary beasts
Liars & Believers
Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Moonbox Productions
Northeastern Department Of Theatre
Open Theatre Project
Our Place Theatre Project
Pilgrim Theatre Research and Performance Collaborative
Playwrights' Platform
Sleeping Weazel
Sparkhaven Theatre
SpeakEasy Stage Company
Suffolk University Theatre
Theatre on Fire
The Gamm Theatre
The Wilbury Theatre Group
Titanic Theatre Company
Umbrella Stage Company
Underground Railway Theater
Wellesley Repertory Theatre
Wheelock Family Theatre