Boston Playwrights' Theatre Presents Boston Theater Marathon XXIII: Special Zoom Edition

Boston Playwrights' Theatre will present Boston Theater Marathon XXIII: Special Zoom Edition, featuring 50 ten-minute plays written by New England playwrights and presented by New England theatre companies via the video conferencing tool Zoom.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, for the second time the free event will take place as a Zoom-based "lunch break." The schedule begins Thursday, April 1, and will continue each day (with the exception of Sundays) through May 28. Readings will start at 12 noon ET, and each play will be followed by a question and answer session with the audience.

"In some ways, this remote 'thing' has its rewards," BPT Artistic Director Kate Snodgrass says. "Because of our low overhead, we can (and did last year!) raise more money for the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund than ever before. Plus, our families and friends in other states and countries can tune in to watch us do what we love (theatre!). And we even get to talk with the playwrights, actors, directors, and companies after the play every day. When our theatre community comes together for the BTM, there's nothing we can't manage. It's my favorite time of year."

Audiences will be encouraged to donate to participating theatre companies and/or to the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund (TCBF), which provides financial relief to Boston-area theatre artists in need. Last year's Boston Theater Marathon (BTM) helped raise more than $56,000 for the charity.

A complete day-by-day schedule of plays-as well as links to individual theatre companies and to TCBF-is coming soon to the BPT website (www.BostonPlaywrights.org). Audiences will need to download the free Zoom application to participate, and it is recommended they call in a few minutes before "curtain" time.

For more than two decades, the Boston Theater Marathon has brought together playwrights, directors and theatres in an effort to foster collaboration between artists and producers. The BTM began in 1999 and was the first substantial contributor to TCBF.

The event is traditionally presented as a ten-hour, all-day, in-person affair and is regarded as an important annual convening of the Boston-area theatre community. In 2000, the BTM received a special Elliot Norton Award from the Boston Theatre Critics Association for "Enlivening Local Theatre."

PLAYS AND PLAYWRIGHTS OF

BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXIII: SPECIAL ZOOM EDITION

A complete day-by-day schedule of plays is coming soon.

Visit www.BostonPlaywrights.org for updates.