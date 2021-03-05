Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boston Playwrights' Theatre Presents Boston Theater Marathon XXIII: Special Zoom Edition

The Boston Theater Marathon brings together playwrights, directors and theatres in an effort to foster collaboration between artists and producers. 

Mar. 5, 2021  
Boston Playwrights' Theatre will present Boston Theater Marathon XXIII: Special Zoom Edition, featuring 50 ten-minute plays written by New England playwrights and presented by New England theatre companies via the video conferencing tool Zoom.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, for the second time the free event will take place as a Zoom-based "lunch break." The schedule begins Thursday, April 1, and will continue each day (with the exception of Sundays) through May 28. Readings will start at 12 noon ET, and each play will be followed by a question and answer session with the audience.

"In some ways, this remote 'thing' has its rewards," BPT Artistic Director Kate Snodgrass says. "Because of our low overhead, we can (and did last year!) raise more money for the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund than ever before. Plus, our families and friends in other states and countries can tune in to watch us do what we love (theatre!). And we even get to talk with the playwrights, actors, directors, and companies after the play every day. When our theatre community comes together for the BTM, there's nothing we can't manage. It's my favorite time of year."

Audiences will be encouraged to donate to participating theatre companies and/or to the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund (TCBF), which provides financial relief to Boston-area theatre artists in need. Last year's Boston Theater Marathon (BTM) helped raise more than $56,000 for the charity.

A complete day-by-day schedule of plays-as well as links to individual theatre companies and to TCBF-is coming soon to the BPT website (www.BostonPlaywrights.org). Audiences will need to download the free Zoom application to participate, and it is recommended they call in a few minutes before "curtain" time.

For more than two decades, the Boston Theater Marathon has brought together playwrights, directors and theatres in an effort to foster collaboration between artists and producers. The BTM began in 1999 and was the first substantial contributor to TCBF.

The event is traditionally presented as a ten-hour, all-day, in-person affair and is regarded as an important annual convening of the Boston-area theatre community. In 2000, the BTM received a special Elliot Norton Award from the Boston Theatre Critics Association for "Enlivening Local Theatre."

PLAYS AND PLAYWRIGHTS OF

BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXIII: SPECIAL ZOOM EDITION

A complete day-by-day schedule of plays is coming soon.

Visit www.BostonPlaywrights.org for updates.

John Oluwole ADEkoje's Auditioning for Mary

Miranda Austen ADEkoje's The Come Up

Rosanna Yamagiwa Alfaro's A Nasty Piece of Work

Jeanne Beckwith's The Grand Reality

Amy Bennett-Zendzian's Mother Goose's Grave

Alan Brody's A Good Mother

Tofer Carlson's Ariadne Unbound

Mark Evan Chimsky's (libretto) and Zev Burrows' (composer) Albert (A Musical)

Kevin Cirone's For Time

Andrea Fleck Clardy's The Ark is a Metaphor

Fabiola R. Decius' When I Grow Up

Alexa Derman's Something I Know...

Cayenne Douglass' 178 Ludlow Street

Patrick Gabridge's North Pole Noir

Hortense Gerardo's Scentsation

Deirdre Girard's Because You're Julia

Ken Green's Your Favorite

Sadie Green's One Cream, One Sugar

Kirsten Greenidge's More

Terrence Kidd's The Conversation We Never Had

Bill Lattanzi's 1 BDRM, Zen Escape

Laurie Lee's Okay

Mark Linehan's Backyard Duel

Melinda Lopez's Swans

Nick Malakhow's Thrasher

Nina Mansfield's Out Damn Spot

K. Alexa Mavromatis' Marty

Sophie McIntosh's Ipswich

James McLindon's War Dog

John Minigan's Unpacking

Jessica Durdock Moreno's Funeral

Alexis Krysten Morgan's Following the Rules

Jack Neary's Kick the Tires, Alma

Cliff Odle's A Requiem for a Drink

William Orem's Virgin

Michael Pisaturo's Where the Fireworks Come From

Adriana RoCale's My Mother's American Dream

Thomas Sanders' On Lock

Alexis Scheer's Ritual

Kyla Schultz's Tadpole to Toad

Cassie M. Seinuk's Skin to Skin

Kelly Smith's Reset

Marisa Smith's Monster Mother-in-Law

Donna Sorbello's First Date, QT Style

Karla M. Sorenson's Home for the Holiday

Michael Towers' Pole Position

Maryanne Truax's Heart Broker

David Valdes' This is Not America

Elijah Vazquez's Teeter

Dillon Yruegas' The Brunch Crowd

THEATRE COMPANIES OF

BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXIII: SPECIAL ZOOM EDITION

A complete day-by-day schedule of plays is coming soon.

Visit www.BostonPlaywrights.org for updates.

Acting Out Productions

Acropolis Stage Company

Actors' Shakespeare Project

American Repertory Theater

Apollinaire Theatre Company

Asian-American Playwright Collective

Boston College Theatre

Boston Conservatory at Berklee

Boston University School of Theatre

Brandeis University Department of Theater Arts

Centastage

Cohasset Dramatic Club

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Company One

Emerson Stage at Emerson College

Entropy Theatre

Firehouse Center for the Arts

Flat Earth Theatre

Forge Theater Company

Fort Point Theatre Channel

Fresh Ink Theatre

Front Porch Arts Collective

Gloucester Stage Company

Greater Boston Stage Company

Hartford Stage

Hovey Players

Hub Theatre Company of Boston

Huntington Theatre Company

imaginary beasts

Liars & Believers

Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Moonbox Productions

New Repertory Theatre

Northeastern Department Of Theatre

Open Theatre Project

Our Place Theatre Project

Pilgrim Theatre Research and Performance Collaborative

Playwrights' Platform

Sleeping Weazel

Sparkhaven Theatre

SpeakEasy Stage Company

Suffolk University Theatre

Theatre on Fire

The Gamm Theatre

The Wilbury Theatre Group

Titanic Theatre Company

Umbrella Stage Company

Underground Railway Theater

Wellesley Repertory Theatre

Wheelock Family Theatre


