Boston Gay Men's Chorus To Perform At Gov.-Elect Healey's Inaugural Celebration

The Boston Gay Men's Chorus will perform at the Inaugural Celebration of Gov.-Elect Maura Healey at T.D. Garden on January 5, 2023. The performance will mark the second time that an LGBTQIA+ chorus has performed at a gubernatorial inauguration in New England. The first was in 2015, when BGMC performed at then-Gov. Charlie Baker's inauguration.

"We are honored to be performing at the inaugural celebration of Governor-Elect Maura Healey and participating in the Healey Administration's first official event, which is setting a tone of inclusion for all members of the Commonwealth," said BGMC Executive Director Sarah Shoffner. "As an organization that has been making history since 1982, we're incredibly pleased to represent the LGBTQIA+ community at this historic event, which will mark the inauguration of the first elected female and openly lesbian governor in Massachusetts."

The Boston Gay Men's Chorus is one of the largest community-based choruses in New England and has garnered numerous artistic distinctions, awards, and invitations to perform before diverse audiences. In 2015, BGMC was selected, after a highly competitive process, to perform at the June 2015 conference of Chorus America. That same year, BGMC performed at Gov. Charlie Baker's inauguration celebration, the first time an LGBTQIA+ chorus had performed at a Republican gubernatorial inauguration anywhere in the country. In 2016, BGMC performed an outreach concert at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, marking the first time an LGBTQIA+ chorus had been invited to perform at a Catholic institution in the United States. In 2018, BGMC performed at the 86th Annual Meeting of the US Conference of Mayors in Boston.

Through recordings and broadcasts made available on its YouTube channel and three international tours, BGMC has reached over six million people from countries around the world. Proceeds raised from BGMC outreach performances are donated to local, school-based Gender-Sexuality Alliances, and other community-based LGBTQIA+ organizations. To date, nearly $1 million has been raised and distributed in communities including Lynn, Acton, Springfield, Framingham, Hanover, Haverhill, Pittsfield, Salem, and Beverly.

About the Boston Gay Men's Chorus

The Boston Gay Men's Chorus is one of New England's largest and most successful community-based choruses. Founded in 1982, the 200+-voice ensemble is celebrated for its outstanding musicianship, creative programming, groundbreaking community outreach and an innovative educational program. Under the dynamic leadership of Music Director Reuben Reynold, the BGMC sings a wide spectrum of classical and popular music and creates social change by providing a positive, affirming image of the LGBTQIA+ community. The Chorus is heard live by thousands of people each season and millions more through recording, television and internet broadcasts. CBS-WBZ named the Boston Gay Men's Chorus one of the "top 5" choruses in the city of Boston. The Boston Business Journal has named BGMC one of the top 10 performing arts organizations in the city each year since 2018. BGMC is a Cultural Ambassador - being the first LGBTQIA+ chorus to perform in Poland in 2005, the Middle East in 2015 and in South Africa in June 2018.