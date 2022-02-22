Boston Baroque Presents Vivaldi's Gloria & Handel's Ode For St. Cecilia's Day This March

Boston Baroque's 21-22 Season continues with an exultant concert featuring Vivaldi's Gloria and Handel's Ode for St. Cecilia's Day at GBH's Calderwood Studio. The performances will take place on Saturday, March 19th at 3pm and 8pm and Sunday, March 20th at 3pm.

Boston Baroque will welcome its renowned chorus and orchestra back to the stage with tenor soloist Rufus Müller and soprano soloist Elena Villalón, both in their Boston Baroque debuts. The program begins with Handel's Ode for St. Cecilia's Day; a choral and orchestral piece performed as a part of the feast of St. Cecilia, the patron saint of music. Inspired by poetry by Joseph Dryden, Ode for St. Cecilia's Day was an incredibly popular piece during Handel's time, but is rarely performed on the concert stage today. Boston Baroque's performance will feature soloists soprano Elena Villalón and tenor Rufus Müller. The program concludes with Vivaldi's Gloria. Rediscovered in the 1920s within a lost collection of music found in Turin, Gloria has become one of the composers' most beloved works in modern times.

Audiences near and far will have the opportunity to enjoy the concert as we welcome live studio audiences on site and virtual audiences around the world via livestream on IDAGIO at Saturday's 8pm performance. Livestream director Matthew Principe will take the helm again, bringing a sumptuous concert experience online with carefully crafted camera angles that bring a . High-quality lighting design by GBH's Lighting Director and Scenics Manager Phil Reilly will envelop the studio and online environment.

Additionally, Boston Baroque will be holding a virtual program on Tuesday, March 8 at 7pm with soloists Müller and Villalón to discuss their careers and the concert's musical programming, moderated by Music Director Martin Pearlman. Tickets for "A Conversation with the Stars: HANDEL's Ode for St. Cecelia's Day" are $5, and can be purchased online here.

Safety will remain a top priority for both musicians and audience members. All patrons are required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated, and Boston Baroque recommends (if eligible) boosted with a COVID-19 vaccine. A CDC-approved mask must be worn at all times in all areas indoors, and Boston Baroque strongly recommends using an N95, KN95, or double-masking with a disposable surgical mask.

This season is a new chapter and step into the future for the field of early and classical music. Boston Baroque is committed to creatively bringing our mission to life in this new world with live and streaming audiences across the world engaging with high-quality music in an intimate and interactive way. This season, Boston Baroque performances have been streamed on 5 continents across 16 countries.

Both in-person and livestream tickets are available for purchase online at baroque.boston or by calling the Box Office at (617) 987-8600. Livestream tickets begin at $9, and in-person tickets range from $25-$125. Both performances will also be available to stream on-demand 30 days after the live air date, with on-demand rentals beginning at $9.