Boston Ballet Presents Mikko Nissinen's SWAN LAKE Next Month

Boston Ballet presents Mikko Nissinen's Swan Lake, a cornerstone masterpiece classical ballet about romance, enchantment, true love, and sacrifice. Nissinen's production made its world premiere in 2014 and returned in 2016 by popular demand. Swan Lake runs May 26-June 5 at the Citizens Bank Opera House. Additionally, this program will be filmed live at the Citizens Bank Opera House and available to stream June 9-19 as part of Boston Ballet's virtual season.

"Swan Lake is one of the world's most iconic and beloved classical ballets," said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. "This production showcases the depth of talent within our Company, from the principal roles to the precision of the iconic corps de ballet scenes. I am excited to experience Swan Lake for myself again, and I am thrilled to bring it back for our audiences."

The original production premiered in 1895 with choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. The second act, originally choreographed by Lev Ivanov, is historically considered the finest piece of classical choreography for the corps de ballet. Nissinen added a prologue that depicts the abduction of Odette and the beginning of Von Rothbart's curse transforming her into a swan. Nissinen collaborated with award-winning designer Robert Perdziola to create the sets and costumes inspired by the late gothic and early renaissance period.

The story of Swan Lake begins with Prince Siegfried celebrating his coming-of-age. His mother reminds him that he must select a bride at the grand ball held in his honor. Avoiding thoughts of this dilemma, the young prince goes to hunt at the lakeside where Odette appears, revealing herself as the Swan Queen, and tells Siegfried of the sorcerer's spell. Siegfried vows his eternal love, unaware that Von Rothbart has been watching them. In the third act, Von Rothbart and his daughter Odile, who appears as Odette through her father's sorcery, arrive at the grand ball. Believing that Odette has come to him in masquerade, the prince happily selects Odile as his bride and unwillingly breaks his vow to Odette, dooming her to remain a swan forever. In the final act, a heartbroken Odette and regretful Siegfried reunite and destroy the evil sorcerer, but the spell cannot be undone. Overwhelmed by his love for Odette, Siegfried follows the Swan Queen into the lake and is overtaken by the waves and his grief.

Boston Ballet's Music Director Mischa Santora will conduct the Boston Ballet Orchestra, the second largest musical organization in New England. This will be Santora's first time performing Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's iconic score with Boston Ballet since being appointed music director in 2018.

Swan Lake is available to stream June 9-19 as part of Boston Ballet's virtual subscription package. The virtual season includes five programs, including two mainstage programs, ChoreograpHER and Swan Lake, filmed live at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

All patrons attending a live, indoor Boston Ballet performance must present proof of vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID test before entering the venue and must wear a mask inside the theater at all times, regardless of vaccination status. For full policy details, please visit bostonballet.org.