Boston Ballet Presents DON QUIXOTE Next Month

Boston Ballet and Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen presents Rudolf Nureyev's Don Quixote. The beloved ballet brings the sparkling wit of Miguel de Cervantes' classic novel to life with Nureyev's virtuosic choreography set to a spirited score by Ludwig Minkus performed by the Boston Ballet Orchestra. Don Quixote runs March 16-26 at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

"Rudolf Nureyev's iconic Don Quixote has enjoyed a long history with Boston Ballet. Nureyev was a dear friend and professional idol, and I am thrilled to bring his ballet back after 10 years," said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. "Rudolf staged the ballet here in 1982, and he toured extensively with the Company in the role of Basilio, capturing the attention of American and international audiences. Nureyev's adaptation of Don Quixote is one of the best, and I am excited for audiences to experience it and for our dancers to take on the challenging and fun choreography."

Principal Dancer Jeffrey Cirio will reprise his role of Basilio, which he first debuted in 2012. The Company will also showcase a new generation of Boston Ballet dancers performing this ballet, plus feature exciting dancer debuts, including Principal Dancer Derek Dunn as Basilio.

Nureyev's version restores the importance of the prologue, which begins with a view into the fantasy world of Don Quixote. Lying ill at his castle in Barcelona, Don Quixote believes he sees the luminous Dulcinea, the lady of his dreams, suddenly appear in his gloomy abode. Don Quixote enlists his neighbor Sancho Panza as his squire, and together they set out on an adventure through the Spanish countryside. The ballet continues with three acts, in which they pursue romantic ideals, battle imaginary dragons, and get mixed up in the merry misadventures of two passionate young lovers Kitri and Basilio. The quest culminates in a grand wedding scene that contains some of the most dynamic and demanding dancing in classical ballet.

Rudolf Nureyev was born on March 17, 1938 aboard the Trans-Siberian Express. He was raised in Ufa, the capital of the Soviet Republic of Bashkir. At age 17, he began his dance training with the Vaganova Academy in Leningrad. Three years later, Nureyev graduated and was invited to join the Kirov Ballet as a soloist. Nureyev stayed with the Kirov Ballet for three years. While on tour in Paris in 1961, and against the Soviet Union's wishes, Nureyev mingled with foreigners, causing the Kirov Ballet management and the KGB to demand his return to the Soviet Union. Knowing his return could lead to an arrest, Nureyev fled to France. In 1962, Nureyev joined The Royal Ballet as a principal dancer. At age 26, Nureyev presented two major works within a few months-a re-choreographed version of Petipa's Raymonda, and Swan Lake with original choreography. These were the first of six classic ballets that Nureyev would choreograph during his career. He remained with the company for eight years, when he was promoted to Principal Guest Artist. This new position allowed him to perform regularly with The Royal Ballet while increasing his schedule of international guest appearances and tours.

In 1982, Nureyev staged Don Quixote for Boston Ballet. The Company's premiere of Don Quixote featured Nureyev himself dancing the leading role of Basilio. Nureyev left The Royal Ballet in 1983 to become the Dance Director at the Paris Opera Ballet. As director, he acted as the chief of choreography for the company. He died on January 6, 1993 and was buried at the Russian cemetery of Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois near Paris.

