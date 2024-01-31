Boston Ballet Performs Sir Frederick Ashton's CINDERELLA

Boston Ballet and Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen present Sir Frederick Ashton's Cinderella, a glittering, full-length classical fairytale ballet with new-to-Boston sets and costumes. Set to the soaring, romantic score by Sergei Prokofiev, Cinderella runs March 14–24 at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

“Cinderella offers the best of classical ballet with Ashton's signature demanding choreography, a beloved storyline, opulent sets and costumes, and an iconic score,” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. “Audiences of all ages will be enchanted by this timeless masterpiece.”

Presented in three acts, Cinderella tells the beloved story of a young woman who works hard and achieves all her heart desires. While Ashton's Cinderella was last performed by Boston Ballet in 2019, this production is brand new to Boston audiences with costumes and sets purchased from The Royal Ballet and refurbished by Boston Ballet scenic and costume artisans. Toer van Schayk designed the sets and Christine Haworth is the costume designer.

Ashton's version features a fairy godmother as well as four season fairies, introduced in Act I to prepare Cinderella for the ball. Each fairy showcases a style unique to the season as she presents a gift to Cinderella. In Act II, Cinderella arrives at the ball at the top of the grand staircase and delicately descends on pointe. The large buildup before a principal entrance is typical of Ashton's choreography and demonstrates Marius Petipa's influence on his style.

Cinderella premiered on December 23, 1948 with Sadler's Wells Ballet, later to become The Royal Ballet. Ashton originally created the role of Cinderella for famed ballerina Margot Fonteyn, but Moira Shearer performed the opening night because Fonteyn was injured. The roles of the stepsisters are performed by men. Ashton himself famously danced as a stepsister with The Royal Ballet. Boston Ballet is partnering with the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition (MTPC) to continue to evolve gender portrayals in classical ballet. Boston Ballet strives to uphold the artistic intentions of its choreographers while avoiding transphobic gender portrayals.

“Providing organizations and the people that make them up with the tools and knowledge to create more affirming and inclusive environments for trans and nonbinary people is one of the key pillars of MTPC's mission. We are excited by this opportunity to engage with Boston Ballet to ensure that their work positively represents our community and provides a welcoming and inclusive space for all,” Tre'Andre Valentine, Executive Director of MTPC said.

Sir Frederick Ashton (1904-1988) enjoyed a celebrated performance career before becoming resident choreographer for Sadler's Wells Ballet in 1935. He was named artistic director of the company in 1963, a position he held until his retirement in 1970. Over the course of his career, Ashton created more than 100 ballets. His first full-length work for Sadler's Wells Ballet was Cinderella, and it is still considered one of his greatest works.

All 12 performances of Cinderella will take place at the Citizens Bank Opera House (539 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111).